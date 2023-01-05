Berkshire County residents call their recent electric bills 'horrifically expensive.' If you were shocked by your bill, you're not alone

Sonya Mongeon of Adams knows all too well the price of energy has gone up. For two months last year, her electricity was shut off. She had fallen behind on payments.

During October and November, Mongeon couldn’t pay her electric bill, which had gone up $60 to $80 a month, on top of other expenses, like rent and food. “I just didn’t have it,” she said.

Electricity customers across Massachusetts face sticker shock, as they open bills that include pass-throughs from utilities related to higher costs for fuels used to generate electricity.

Eversource’s fixed rates for residential customers rose as of Jan. 1 from 13.7 cents per kilowatt hour to 21.9 cents per kilowatt hour, an increase of 60 percent, regulatory filings show, over the same period in 2022. The increase will result in around $40 more for an average household using 600 kilowatts of power, the company estimates, but that will vary on use.

For small businesses, Eversource's fixed rates rose 75.2 percent; rates for medium and large businesses climbed 67.3 percent, according to regulatory filings.

“You have to look at your own bill and you have to look at your own usage, which can be higher or lower,” said Priscilla Ress, a spokesperson for Eversource.

An even larger increase was rolled out by National Grid, the other top energy provider in the state. The company’s fixed residential rate as of November, compared to the same period the year before, climbed from 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour to 33.8 cents per kilowatt hour, a jump of more than 128 percent. Rates for commercial customers rose 146.5 percent. The rates are in effect through April.

Ress said a primary reason for the rate increases was natural gas sources around the globe disrupted by supply chain issues and world events, such as the war in Ukraine. This caused energy suppliers to increase prices — and for companies that distribute energy to follow suit.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's webpage explains that a number of factors can impact an energy bill, including the costs of fuel, maintenance of power plants that generate electricity, transmission and distribution systems to deliver them to homes or businesses.

The Commonwealth offers a webpage that allows users to break down their energy bills, and another webpage that informs consumers of their rights.

Ress said Eversource worked to prepare customers for the looming increase, making them aware of state and federal resources and discount rates available for some customers. This includes the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program.

She encourages anyone struggling to pay bills to call Eversource. Residential customer service in western Massachusetts can be reached at 877-659-6326. Customers can also call 844-273-7760 to set up a payment plan.

'I'm barely there'

Mongeon was able to get her power back through fuel assistance extended through the LIHEAP. State law prevents utility shutoffs for residents facing financial hardship from Nov. 15 to March 15 of each year in order to heat homes. Even with the extra help, Mongeon is still paying down what she owes.

As she works to secure better employment, she said she hopes to be able to pay the bill back – probably a year from now, she said. “I’m barely there,” Mongeon said.

With her power off, Mongeon split her time sleeping at her mother’s and daughter’s houses. At night, it would be too cold to stay in her own. Her landlord ran an extension cord from a garage to keep the refrigerator running in her home. Mongeon said it was also enough to power a television set, but the fridge was the priority. A few lights in the basement worked.

She’s trying to avoid having her electricity shut off again. “I’m 45 years old, and this has never happened before,” Mongeon said. “It was kinda scary.”

She’s not the only one belt-tightening. Jeff Bargels, a Pittsfield resident originally from New York City, used the words “horrifically expensive” and “obscene” to describe electricity prices. He’s on Social Security, trying to stretch dollars where he can.

“I have a space heater,” Bargels said. “I don’t even put the heat on unless it’s incredibly cold. I have the thermostat down to nothing.”

Inflation across the board adds up quickly for Bargels, who also lamented the price of gas. Between all of it, it’s difficult to do the things that matter to him. “My son lives in New York and I can’t even go see him,” Bargels said. “So it impacts me seriously.”

Jim Hynes, a Pittsfield resident who lives on North Street, is on a monthly payment plan, so he’s not sure exactly how much his Eversource bill will go up. However, the electric bill takes a chunk out of what he can use for other expenses.

“It puts a cramp on your lifestyle,” Hynes said. “There’s only so much money to make it through the month.”

Hynes lamented the price of groceries, particularly, and said that he sees the inflated prices everyday. “I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income,” he said. “You’ve gotta watch your dollars.”

Businesses seek savings

Keith Bona, the North Adams city councilor who owns the Berkshire Emporium in downtown North Adams, said many businesses have been trying to reduce energy use for years.

He used his own store as an example. A few years ago, he upgraded his lights to be more energy-efficient. Soon, he’ll likely switch fully to LEDs – a process that will cost him in the short term, but end up saving in the long run as he has 25,000 square feet of illuminated space to manage.

“At the end of the day, anything we get, we pass those prices along,” Bona said. “A lot of places don’t – you know, they get hit with $10 and they only pass along $5, but sooner or later they’re not able to pay their bills.”

Mike Denault, owner of Deerfield Machine and Tool in North Adams, said an increase in the cost of natural gas is just part of the equation for his business. He’s not as concerned about that cost as he is about other factors, including prices of insurance and raw materials for his operation. Gas prices over the last two years have made transporting materials and finished products in and out of the factory about twice as expensive, he said.

“Fuel isn’t in my top three priorities right now,” Denault said. “It’s probably in my top 10, though.”

Ress said that Massachusetts will feel the effects more intensely than some other parts of the country, as most electricity generated in New England is created using natural gas. She stressed the importance of reducing energy use to help minimize the bills.

Some of her suggestions included reducing hot water use, turning off or unplugging devices when they are not in use to reduce “vampire power” and improving insulation in homes to help keep them warmer without using more heat.

A representative from National Grid said via email the company is providing support to its customers during this time on its Here to Help webpage. One of the main programs available now is the Winter Customer Savings Initiative, which helps customers manage their bills, find energy assistance and use practical tips to reduce use.

National Grid provides electricity to all or parts of Adams, Alford, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Egremont, Florida, Great Barrington, Hancock, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlboro, North Adams, Sheffield, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge and Williamstown.

National Grid's customer service line can be reached at 800-322-3223.

Eversource provides power to all or parts of Adams, Becket, Cheshire, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, New Ashford, Otis, Peru, Pittsfield, Richmond, Sandisfield, Savoy, Tyringham, Washington and Windsor.