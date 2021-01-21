The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will continue offering designated appointment hours for senior customers through March.
People who are 75 and older can schedule designated appointments on Wednesdays at RMV locations across the state, including Pittsfield and North Adams.
Beginning in February, the RMV will also expand license renewal appointments available for these customers to include registration, title services and transactions, according to a release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
To make a reservation, visit Mass.gov/rmv. Seniors who have a AAA membership can make a reservation to renew a driver's license or ID here.
The RMV can be reached via email at MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us or by calling 857-368-8005.