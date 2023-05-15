Community leaders sound the alarm about scams targeting immigrants applying for Massachusetts driver's licenses

PITTSFIELD — Sergio, a Latino man who arrived in the Berkshires about a year ago, paid a hefty fee for a painful lesson.
From his country of origin he had a driver's license, which he knew he could use for one year upon arriving in the United States. Despite his limited English, he managed to navigate buying a car on his own. But when he had to insure it, he heard from another Latino man that the process was too complicated for him to do it on his own.
“He made me believe that without him as an intermediary," Sergio told The Berkshire Eagle, "the insurance would be more expensive because I wouldn’t know the answer to the insurance company’s question.”
The man made the phone call in front of Sergio. He selected the option to talk to a broker in Spanish and gave answers to Sergio’s car usage, which Sergio realized he could have answered. For that 10-minute call, Sergio paid $80.
It took a lot of persuading by a community leader, but Sergio now wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to other people.
Starting July 1, all Massachusetts residents, regardless of their immigration status, can apply for a driver’s license under the Work and Family Mobility Act, which passed last summer and was upheld by voters in the fall. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is still finishing up the details of how the act will be put into operation. Thursday, a new website with the details on how to get a driver's license (mass.gov/wfma) went live, and next week a dedicated information phone line will be available in five languages.
In the meantime, community leaders and organizations that work with immigrants are warning that unscrupulous people are trying to capitalize on newcomers' confusion.
Gloria Escobar, a Financial Wellness Latinx Outreach Coach at Greylock Credit Union, is working on a social-media video explaining how to avoid being scammed. Escobar said some people are susceptible because, “Honestly, in our [home] countries you pay for every [bureaucratic process] or information, so immigrants think it’s the same here.”
Escobar heard of a scam in which a person would pay $400 to get a driver’s license before July 1. People should go to organizations they already trust, Escobar said, so they can have the correct information and not be cheated.
Maria, a Latina community leader who lives in Pittsfield, says she knows who ripped off Sergio and others. “This person says they are helping the community," she said, "but is in fact overcharging.”
She has seen the number of scams rise in the last year, but added that undocumented immigrants don’t dare file formal complaints.
Maria and Sergio prefer withholding their last names as well as the name of the person who scammed Sergio. “We’re full of contradictory feelings," Maria said. "We think that this person arrived here just like us. We don’t want to hurt him, but maybe he’ll read this article and realize what he did was wrong.”
The RMV is hiring bilingual people to help newly arrived immigrants. The driver’s manual, currently available online in English and Spanish, is being translated to the 15 most common languages in Massachusetts.
At a webinar on Friday morning, Colleen Ogilvie, of the RMV, asked advocates to also help spread the message. "There is equal access to services. Nobody needs to pay more money for an application or an appointment," she said. "Appointments are free, a learner's permit is $30, a road test is $35, a license issuance is $50. Anybody asking for more money than that is somebody that is trying to take advantage." Ogilvie said the RMV planned to get on multilingual radio stations and community group to educate people.
Maria also has this advice for people seeking their drivers license – “Don’t give away your money so easily.”