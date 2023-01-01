<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
As of Sunday, RMV must pass along voter registration information

The RMV office in Pittsfield

The Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Pittsfield. People doing business with the RMV no longer have the ability to opt out of having the agency forward their voter registration information to the secretary of state.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

People doing business with the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles used to be able to say no, when asked whether they want the agency to help them register to vote.

Not as of Sunday.

An election reform passed last spring now requires the RMV, as of Jan. 1, to no longer give people the ability to opt out of that step.

That means their information will be forwarded to the secretary of state’s office, which will put in motion actions to ensure voter registration.

However, the measure, passed in the Legislature June 22, does not compel voting – or registration.

Customers of the RMV will be able to decline to be registered when they receive notices from city or town election officials in their communities.

Under the new law, known as the VOTES Act, the RMV must send information on its transactions to the secretary of state. That information will include name, date of birth, citizenship status and proof of residence, along with an electronic signature. The requirement is now part of the state's lengthy elections laws.

The new policy is described in materials provided by the registry for people applying for drivers’ licenses and IDs. To be eligible to vote in Massachusetts, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Massachusetts and at least 18 on or before the date of the next election.

The RMV is closed Monday for the New Year's Day holiday and reopens Tuesday.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Managing editor for innovation

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief.

