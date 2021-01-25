Five convenience stores in Pittsfield and Lenox have been robbed since Sunday, and police believe all of the incidents are related.
The suspect in the robberies remains at large, Pittsfield police said in a news release Monday morning.
He is described as white man, tall and slender. He has demanded cash from the businesses and said he had a weapon, although none was shown at any of the robberies, police said.
Police did not name the businesses that were robbed, but said that the incidents occurred at different hours of the day and night.
"At this time the robberies are believed to have been perpetrated by the same individual," the released stated.
5 separate convenience store robberies since yesterday in Pittsfield and Lenox, same suspect. Threats of a weapon, though none shown. Demands cash. All different hours of day/night. Convenience stores should ensure that surveillance/alarm systems are ON. PPD extra patrols are ON.— Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) January 25, 2021
Police have increased patrols and are asking all business owners and employees to be aware of any suspicious individuals.
"If your business is equipped with a video surveillance system or alarm, please ensure that they are operational," the release stated.
Police ask that any suspicious activity be reported immediately by calling 413-448-9700 or 911 if it is an emergency.