Tyringham's Robert Chapin Alsop, now 100, reflects on his service as a navigator in World War II

TYRINGHAM — A trunk unlocked previously suppressed tears and the long withheld World War II memories of former bomber-navigator Robert Chapin Alsop.
It was 1998, and his son, Denny, was cleaning out a family home in Stockbridge when he came across a trunk of his father’s war memorabilia, including flight plans and maps. Denny and his son, Ben, delivered the trunk to Robert.
“And he stood in the front yard of his house, in Tyringham, and tears came to his eyes,” Denny Alsop said in an interview Thursday. “Because he realized that what we were giving him was sort of the opening for him to explore those memories.”
After that, Robert Alsop began to work on his memoir.
“It’s astonishing to see the touch that he brings to history and his sense of history,” Denny Alsop said of the 146-page memoir, “34 Kensington Square,” published in 2015.
“And, oh, it’s an extraordinary life.”
Today, Alsop is among the estimated 389,000 World War II veterans alive of the 16 million who served.
On Wednesday afternoon, Alsop, now 100, stood at the kitchen door of his Tyringham farmhouse to give a visitor a hearty beckoning with an open smile.
He stepped out to enjoy the spring day for a moment before inviting the visitor inside. He’s limited to standing just outside the door by the length of tubing for his oxygen, which he uses full time now.
In the kitchen, beneath a skylight, he took a chair at the heavy round table and settled in front of a desk calendar with multiple scribbles showing his engagements.
On the left lapel of his tweed jacket, he wore a small pin reading AFA, for American Air Force Association.
He will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a Memorial Day event at the Tyringham Cemetery on Church Road. Monday is officially Memorial Day, which honors those who died in the military service.
On the table were a canister of pens, several stacks of books, including one on veterans’ oral history, and an orchid in bloom. At the center was a framed color photo of his wife, Helen Suzette Alsop, who died at the age of 99 in July.
Polly, his Cairn terrier, raised a ruckus at first, then settled down, with Robert reaching down to pet her occasionally.
Alsop limned his “extraordinary life” in an animated, authoritative baritone, his accent hinting at both New England and England, as he spent much of his childhood in both.
When he first tried to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps aviation cadets at Boston’s Scollay Square in November 1942, so were thousands of others.
There wasn’t room for him to serve. A recruiter advised him to go to civilian pilot training in Concord, N.H.
Today, to hear him tell it, or to read about it in his memoir, Alsop’s service time in the European Theater as a navigator in B-24 Liberators was a blend of adventure, humor, camaraderie, skill, mishap, near tragedy and harrowing escapes.
Before trying to enlist, the Harvard College sophomore already had military training, learning to shoot 75 mm field guns as part of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. Switching from cannons to two-seater Piper Cubs at Concord Field in New Hampshire and later to 240-horsepower Wacos, Alsop logged 100 hours of flight time.
“They had skis,” Alsop recalled of the planes, gesturing to show the angle of skis coming down for a landing, “which meant that you could come in and make a bum landing and the instructor wouldn’t know.”
Prompted by his father’s jab at the green uniform he then wore as a civilian pilot in training, Alsop made a second trip to Scollay Square in the spring of 1943. Within 30 days, he was ordered to report as a prospective aviation cadet.
In the meantime, on June 12, 1943, he married Helen Suzette Morgan at St. Paul’s Church in Stockbridge.
She was then a student at Radcliffe, Harvard’s sister college. Their first of four children, also named Helen Suzette, was born while Alsop was serving in Italy.
Alsop’s year-and-a-half at Harvard dashed his dream of being a “hot fighter pilot.” With some college, he was placed in navigator training.
He didn’t talk much about his life in World War II when his children were young, said his daughter, Christina Alsop, and son, Denny. In fact, he traveled a lot for business. But at home, he offered his children quality time, Christina Alsop said.
Opening that trunk opened a world of experiences for not only the Alsop family, but also for anyone who realizes the debt owed to Robert and other members of what has become known as The Greatest Generation.
Born in Mount Kisco, N.Y., Jan. 22, 1923, Robert Chapin Alsop was the youngest son of Julia Sanford Chapin and Reese Fell Alsop. They divorced in 1927, and he spent his childhood both in the United States and in England, where his mother later remarried. He spent many summers in Tyringham on his grandparents’ farm.
When England declared war on Germany, Sept. 3, 1939, two days after Germany invaded Poland, Alsop was at his father’s Welfleet home, where he’d spent the summer. Rather than sending him back to the Stowe School in Buckingham, England, his father sent him to Milton Academy, from which he graduated before starting at Harvard.
With college interrupted, he did a year of basic training, then served in Cerignola, Italy, racking up 31 bomber missions over Europe, in the 746th bomber squadron. In the last 15 to 18 missions, he was a group navigator, leading more than 28 planes, attaining the rank of first lieutenant.
“Europe is so filled with mountains and villages and rivers and coastlines and towns that all you have to do is look out the window to know where you are,” he recalled.
On one mission, anti-aircraft flak ripped into the plane, wounding the bombardier. While the damaged craft limped to safety, Alsop bandaged up his comrade, who was hospitalized and survived.
In a different raid, his plane was crossing the Brenner Pass at the border between Italy and Austria. Below, on two ridge lines above a valley, German anti-aircraft guns were firing their deadly 80 mm shells.
“So we came in at an angle, and the plane right next to me got blown up,” he said. “They lived in the next tent. I knew all those fellows, and they all were killed.”
After the war, Alsop finished his undergraduate degree at Harvard on the GI Bill and was accepted, he told his father, to “the law school.” His father, who had graduated from Yale University and Columbia Law School, would have none of it, telling his son to study law in a different region of the country.
He did, at the University of Virginia and worked first in New York City on Wall Street as a corporate lawyer, then for three years with Steve Hibbard. Having traveled broadly since childhood, he eventually became an international corporate lawyer. He turned down a job as assistant to the secretary of the Navy, once he learned that it entailed being chief controller, explaining that his expertise was in law, not finance.
In reflecting back on his first 100 years, Alsop said he is most proud “of doing a good job.”
He quoted the Alsop family motto, “Sine Deo, Quid,” translated as “Without God, What,” that has guided his life.
Three of his four children are alive. Daughter Adele Le Bourgeois Alsop died in 2019. He has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He lamented his recent reliance on oxygen as it prevents him from working around his house. He is no longer able to regularly attend Trinity Church in Lenox.
He occupies his time with Polly, with visitors and with books. His current read: “The Quiet Americans,” a September 2020 nonfiction work relating the story of four CIA spies, one of them Peter Sichel, whom Alsop befriended in England, when both were children. Sichel worked in Berlin and Hong Kong.
Alsop said he does not expect future generations to give much thought to veterans of World War II.
“I think they’ll probably forget them,” he said. “People are resilient. They forget things like this.”
At the end of a visit, he offered his memoir to be sent to another World War II veteran, a 99-year-old fighter pilot he’d never met, and took a moment to autograph it in a large formal cursive,
“Best Regards,” he wrote on one angular line, “Robert C. Alsop.”
Then, in a broad flourish, he added a flowing underline to his name.