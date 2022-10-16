Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox, where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft met his new wife Dana Blumberg, changed its name temporarily as an unconventional wedding gift to the couple from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin

Patrons visiting the Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox this weekend may have had questions about its apparent rebranding: temporarily, the restaurant changed its name to "Blumberg’s."
The restaurant’s sign was replaced with one bearing the likenesses of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his new wife, Dana Blumberg. Its windows were also lined with vinyl stickers with photos of the couple and congratulations messages.
The name change, and the decorations therein, were an unconventional wedding present meant to commemorate their meeting at the tavern in 2017, and subsequent return to the restaurant in 2019. Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, were married in New York City on Friday night.
As the story goes, Kraft was in the area and wanted to stop by a local place to watch the Patriots game and everyone was recommending he head to the Olde Heritage, according to former owner John McNinch. When he arrived, however, there was a small problem.
“We’re in a New York TV market, so the game was blacked out,” said Becky Piccolo, the restaurant’s manager. “He had to call the NFL and get special permission to watch the game at Olde Heritage.”
The rest of the day went on without a hitch … until Friday, at least.
McNinch recalls Kraft engaging with patrons and staff throughout the day, as regulars at the tavern got the chance of a lifetime to interact with the man who has owned the team for all six of its franchise championships.
“He was so open to talking to people,” McNinch said. “He didn’t want to talk during the game, but during the breaks he would … everyone was holding one of his rings. He was very down to earth.”
The temporary rebrand was a gift for the couple’s wedding from Michael Rubin, founder and executive chairman of Fanatics, a licensed sports apparel vendor. Piccolo said that a local photographer and videographer were hired to send pictures and drone footage of the restaurant to the wedding reception.
Rubin tweeted about the wedding and the tavern on Saturday and had this to say:
“Even though Dana Blumberg is now Dana Kraft, Robert will forever be a Blumberg in my eyes!!” Rubin tweeted. “This is the bar they had their first date, so I had it renamed ‘BLUMBERG’S.’”
On top of the aesthetics, Rubin covered the tab for the restaurant on Sunday, providing free food and drinks as the Patriots kicked off against the Cleveland Browns on the road.
The wedding itself was a star-studded affair, drawing in the likes of quarterback Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls for the Patriots in his tenure before moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and singers such as Elton John and Ed Sheeran.
On Instagram, Brady commented under a post by Rubin that mirrored his statements on Twitter.
“All in the name of fun,” Brady commented. “Congrats to RKK and Dana.”
The wedding has managed to get more eyes on the Lenox tavern. McNinch said he expects an uptick in attention for the tavern.
“It’s going to be a presence all over the state now,” McNinch said. “I think it’s going to be good for the Heritage.”