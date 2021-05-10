DALTON — A challenger came up short in his bid to take the seat held by the leader of Dalton’s Select Board.
John W. Roughley, the town’s highway superintendent, lost to Robert W. Bishop Jr. in a two-way contest Monday, in the town’s annual election.
Bishop secured another three-year seat on the town’s top board, with 328 votes, which means he is assured of having nine years in the office, having already served for six.
Bishop also is a longtime member of the Conservation Commission. In a pre-election interview, Bishop, who was chairing a board session when the election results came in, said he is committed to trying to help make the best decisions he can for the town in his public roles.
“I love Dalton, and I’ll always do anything to help this town out,” he said.
Roughley, who got 188 votes, said he made his first run for elective office out of a desire to bring the perspective of a town employee into decision-making.
The race for the Select Board was the only contested election in Monday’s voting, which brought out 518 Dalton residents, 11.4 percent of the town’s 4,522 registered voters.
The only newcomer to win a seat was Caleb J. Darby, who was unopposed for a three-year seat on the Planning Board and received 416 votes.
According to unofficial results, others who ran unopposed and were elected were Town Clerk Deborah J. Merry, to a three-year term (470 votes); Anthony P. Doyle for a one-year term as moderator (450 votes); John W. Bartels Jr. for a three-year term as cemetery trustee (429 votes); Judith L. Douville and Joan M. Roy for three-year terms as library trustees (426 and 427 votes, respectively); and Karen J. Schmidt and Susan T. Carroll-Lombardi for three-year terms on the Finance Committee, (407 and 418 votes, respectively).