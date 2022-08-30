After 80 years, Pittsfield sailor killed at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest at Arlington

After 80 years, Roman Walter Sadlowski is finally heading to his final resting place.

A plot at Arlington National Cemetery awaits the Pittsfield veteran who gave his life defending Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. Sadlowski, an electrician’s mate, third class, was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked and capsized by Japanese aircraft.

Since then, Sadlowski has been immortalized with a plaque and stone at Memorial Park off South Street. For decades, his remains could not be located after the attack. Because of this, he hasn’t had a formal burial or interment – until now.

Joseph Makarski Jr., Sadlowski’s nephew and a former Pittsfield resident, said the process of identifying remains has taken a decade. He first heard from genealogists who wanted to collect genetic samples in order to identify the sailor as early as 2012.

Three years ago, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, also known as the DPAA, informed the family that Sadlowski’s remains had been identified using modern forensic technology. In March, the family received another notice for an “additional remains identification,” setting the stage for them to move forward with the interment after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makarski said his mother and father were close with Sadlowski. He remembers postcards from Sadlowski his mother kept around the house. He recalls that his uncle once said “something about hoping to see his nephew in the very near future.”

It was an acquaintance he never got to make. Makarski was born a few months after his uncle died.

“I’m sure my mother and father would be happy we achieved this all these years later,” Makarski said.

The burial will be held with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Sept. 19.

Makarski said a vote was taken to determine where Sadowski would be buried. The other cemeteries that were considered included the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne and a local cemetery in Pittsfield. The family settled on Arlington because of its importance to veterans, and the rare opportunity to have someone interred there.

Raymond Sadlowski, another nephew of Roman’s, said the ceremony at Arlington will be significant. Raymond is also a Navy veteran and served as a sonar technician from 1968 to 1974. He credits Roman as the reason he joined the Navy.

It was a decision that his father, an Army veteran, always wondered about. Raymond said his father was disillusioned that his younger brother Roman’s remains were never found.

Now, all these years later, he wishes he could share the moment with him. “I wish he were here,” Raymond Sadlowski said of his father. “I wish all the aunts and uncles were here.”

Makarski expects that around 15 family members will attend the service, traveling to Arlington from Massachusetts, Florida and Texas. Makarski said Roman Sadlowski no longer has living relatives in Pittsfield.

In spite of that, the cousins recall details about Roman from long ago. Those who spent afternoons in the care of his mother, Marianna Sadlowski, remember seeing pictures of him around the house and stories told in his memory.

Raymond Sadlowski said he and family members have visited Pittsfield to visit the memorial plaque and stone. He said he felt the family had a legacy in Western Massachusetts.

“I think it is important to be putting some closure on this,” Raymond Sadlowski said. “It’s quite an honor to have this finalized."