NORTH ADAMS — It seemed like a good idea at the time, and it still does.
For a couple of years, Elena Traister, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Environmental Studies professor who heads the school’s Campus Sustainability Committee, and others talked of taking an out-of-service space on campus with windows for walls and ceiling and making it a greenhouse.
This spring, the first crop of seedlings was planted.
Facilities workers cleared out the space, installed an entrance through one of the windows because it isn’t accessible through the building, and built raised plant beds. Then, with the help of campus sustainability intern Anayra Colon, MCLA Dining General Manager Scott Tolmach and, in consultation with MCLA executive chef Tony Fiorentino, they retrieved seeds from the school's seed library in early March and planted Brussels sprouts, lavender, Roma tomatoes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, parsley, sage, arugula, dill, basil and cucumbers.
“We wanted eventually to grow produce on campus and utilize them in the dining hall,” Fiorentino said. “We would highlight them in certain dishes.”
The greenhouse sits outside Venable Gym, directly over the kitchens and dining services below, so, Fiorentino calls it “Rooftop to Tabletop.”
Already, the college sources much of its food from local producers through its food vendor, Sid Wainer & Son of New Bedford. And Fiorentino noted that with health codes closely governing food production for use in schools, it would be prohibitive logistically to enlist enough students or volunteers to grow enough produce to feed the entire campus all year long, but it does help to highlight the college’s efforts at sustainability.
MCLA Dining staff already are composting, weighing scraps to keep track of and reduce food waste, and purchasing fair trade coffee, cage-free eggs, and other foods with a lower environmental impact.
“Aramark/MCLA dining was one of our strongest partners from the beginning when the Sustainability Committee started,” Traister said.
Aramark has committed to reducing food waste by 50 percent across its entire span of operations by 2030; reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from its 2019 baseline by 15 percent by 2025; and has committed to reducing single-use plastics, including reducing plastic straws and stirrers, by 59 percent since 2018.
One aspect of the greenhouse that has some real promise is the crop of cucumbers.
Tolmach explained that when the cucumbers are harvested, some of them will be pickled using a variety of recipes. And when the students return to school this fall, there will be taste testing done on the various pickles by the students, who then will vote on which is the best.
The winner of the great pickle showdown will be crowned the official MCLA pickle.