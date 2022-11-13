Rooted in Place Symposium sows seeds for ecological gardening and community among area enthusiasts

A symposium put on by the Berkshire Botanical Garden was meant to inspire and inform its attendees, mostly gardeners and landscapers. A recurring theme: working with nature instead of against it.
The Berkshire Botanical Garden held their Rooted in Place Ecological Gardening Symposium at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School on Sunday, an all-day event that covered a variety of topics and brought together like-minded gardeners from in and around the county.
This is the eighth year for the symposium, which reflects current trends in gardening. Many of this year’s speakers focused on preserving native plant life and gardening in an environmentally responsible manner.
This year’s symposium had four speakers, including Wambui Ippolito, who spoke about “growing in weeds,” or the importance of providing natural green spaces for children to wander through.
Ippolito related much of the talk back to her own experience growing up in Kenya, where she developed a deep connection to land her family had been on for centuries that was largely still pristine from development.
She spoke about the importance of using landscapes to conceptualize time and states of being such as life and death. Being able to recognize land features and their significance to communities was critical in this, she said.
She tried to relate this to all of the attendees by asking them to visualize their own connections to landscapes from their childhood — and the connections experienced by their ancestors.
“There is a landscape like this that is working itself in your bones and your DNA,” Ippolito said.
Ippolito contrasted her experience with her daughter’s. She lives now with her family in Staten Island, which has more manicured greenspaces. For example, a large part of her life as a child was playing in soil near her family’s home; a far cry from playgrounds in Central Park.
“She doesn’t know what it is to walk home in nature or to play in mud that has been there since time immemorial,” Ippolito said.
Ippolito railed against the “insanity” of overbearing landscape design, suggesting instead that those drawing up plans for parks and green spaces should preserve as much natural plant life as possible.
“You start out wanting to do something good, but where does it come from?” Ippolito said. “It comes from the need to organize, the need to corral, the need to stop — to have a wall. But why?”
Annie White, a landscape designer from Vermont, spoke about ecological approaches to landscape design. Her work focuses on lakeshore restoration, trying to reduce problems with erosion and water quality. Water quality can be a driver for property values, tourism and regional economic activity, she said.
Among the over 800 lakes and ponds in Vermont, she said more than half of them have been developed in a way that’s detrimental to the ecosystem. In a year, she works to get about six or seven lakehouses converted to be more ecologically friendly.
Replacing lawns on these properties with native plants that have longer roots is one such strategy, as the roots make it more difficult to erode. She also stabilizes some portions of a property using rocks and coconut fiber rolls.
White spoke about educating her clients on the benefits of this work, including finding ways to relate the importance of the changes. She provided an example, saying that someone might not care about a project until she informs them how much the fish in a lake can be affected by the landscape.
She even had a fun fact to accompany it: 40% of freshwater fish protein comes from insects dropped into water by native plant species.
Some attendees said learning tools to relate the importance of ecological gardening to their friends and neighbors was a major takeaway from the symposium.
She also said it was important to make sure the landscapes were still something her clients would enjoy.
“If there’s a little something to make them happy, they’re more likely to maintain it,” White said.
Elijah Goodwin, who works at the Stone Barns Center For Food and Agriculture in Westchester County, N.Y., presented on conservation efforts in agriculture.
He detailed some of the approaches at Stone Barns that are currently ongoing, including use of goats for invasive species control and the use of birds and insects to naturally control pests. He outlined the center’s approach for attracting species that help to regulate the ecosystem.
Goodwin suggested that attendees integrate animals into their gardens if they can, while also noting that it might be difficult for some people. He encouraged them to integrate and partner with farmers, particularly those in need of land and farmers of color, to fill the gaps.
“Increasingly, there are more and more rent-a-goat operations,” Goodwin said with a smile.
Page Dickey, an author and lifelong gardener who lives in Connecticut, presented her speech on “Bringing Meadows into the Garden,” which focused on replacing lawns with higher grass and integrating native plants into that landscape.
“We are so lucky in the Berkshires and in northwest Connecticut where I live to be surrounded by fields,” Dickey said. “But I think most of us can admit that in our yards we have too much lawn.”
Dickey went on to discuss the environmental impacts of cutting down on “mowing and blowing,” and highlighted a number of examples from around New England, the Midwest and western Europe that highlighted how meadows could be incorporated.
Matt Larkin, chairman of the board for the garden, noted the event was an opportunity for those with knowledge of horticulture to come together and hear from some top minds in the area.
“There are no casual attendants here,” Larkin said.
For Rosey Bonner, an attendee to the symposium, workshops and instructions performed by the Botanical Gardens over the years have changed the makeup of her garden for the better.
“I’m the backyard gardener that wanted to know more,” Bonner said. “Eight years ago, I was the alien, ornamental gardener — now I’ve mostly got native [plants.]”
Although Bonner has been getting practical advice on gardening through the programs, she’s only been attending Rooted in Place for about three years, she said. The symposium is a good change of pace, as she gets to hear more theory and perspective.
Bonner said she was feeling inspired and rejuvenated by the symposium during its lunch break.
“A lot of the other workshops here are about the details and the how-to,” Bonner said. “This helps you see the big picture.”
Mary Trev Thomas, an attendee who lives in Stephentown, N.Y., related Ippolito’ talk to her own experience growing up in South Dakota and being able to roam around in untouched nature. She recalls a vivid memory of finding a sphinx moth in the bark of a spruce tree when she was a young girl, and said impressing the importance of nature on children was critical.
“There’s this magical thing about what we perceive in nature,” Thomas said. “We’ll never save the Earth if our kids don’t have that connection.”