PITTSFIELD — Starting college was already difficult, even without a global pandemic in the mix. But that is what 10 young women of color who are members of the Rites of Passage and Empowerment (ROPE) Program faced after graduating from high school last spring.
This year, ROPE supported the students emotionally and financially as physical schools shuttered and students navigated online school, said founder Shirley Edgerton. The dislocation of pandemic-era higher education meant added expenses, from things like travel and technology needs.
“This year, because of COVID, we’re seeing the needs are even greater,” said Edgerton.
Amid the pandemic, ROPE has set out to expand the support it is able to offer its young scholars. This month, Edgerton said ROPE is in talks with the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation about creating a fund that would provide an enduring source of support for young women who join the program for years to come.
“Our goal is to continue financially to support every girl who goes off to college,” said Edgerton. “We’ve learned it's one thing to encourage girls to attend college it's another thing for them to stay there. And if we’re going to encourage them, then the financial piece has to follow.”
Establishing the fund requires $25,000, and Edgerton said the effort was boosted by a single $20,000 donation.
Edgerton founded ROPE in 2010, a program that offers mentorship and learning opportunities to adolescent girls in the pivotal transition to adulthood. ROPE supports student members in the run-up to their college careers, facilitating touring Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as institutions of higher learning here in the Berkshires, and helping them through the college application process.
To build awareness of the extensive financial burden the students are facing, Pittsfield-based licensed clinical psychologist and ROPE supporter Maria Sirois said she launched the College GO Fund crowdfunding campaign.
“We do a good job of helping get these bright remarkable young women to college, and many of them come from under-resourced homes and find it difficult to navigate the financial loans,” said Sirois.
By this time next year, Edgerton said the fund will be generating revenues to enable them to continue helping out with students’ financial needs.
Sirois said the effort is a communal one.
“This is a truly grassroots effort, where every dollar counts,” she said.