Dr. Barbara Rosenthal has dropped out of the running for a seat on the Williamstown Select Board. Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

WILLIAMSTOWN — Dr. Barbara Rosenthal has suspended her quest for a one-year term on the Select Board due to a death in her family.

“Sadly, I will need to suspend pend my campaign until next year due to my mother's unexpected death,” Rosenthal posted on her campaign Facebook page Friday. “Thank you for your interest and support; I hope that I can earn your support and your vote at that time.”

She had wanted to apply her skills as a family physician to working on the Select Board.

Another candidate, Nicholls “Niko” White had dropped out of the race earlier this week. That leaves two candidates still in the race: Albert Cummings IV and Wade Hasty.

The election is scheduled for May 11.

