PITTSFIELD — A virtual public meeting on Wednesday evening will provide residents a forum to ask city officials questions about the Tyler Street redesign and roundabout project, construction on which is expected to begin in a few months.
The 6 p.m. public meeting is being held by the city’s Department of Community Development.
Several years in the making, the redesign project aims to increase safety for vehicles, walkers and bikers on Tyler Street from First Street to Woodlawn Avenue by adding curb extensions, bicycle lanes, bus stops and crossings, the city said in a press release Tuesday. On-street parking would remain.
The troublesome five-way intersection where Dalton and Woodlawn avenues meet Tyler Street will be converted into a roundabout.
About half of funding for the approximately $6 million streetscape and intersection project comes from the city’s fiscal 2020 capital budget and half from a MassWorks state grant.
The city aims to open bids next month and have a contractor in place late March, according to City Planner C.J. Hoss. If that schedule holds, Hoss said construction could begin as early as May or June.
A presentation and question and answer period are planned for the public hearing, and residents may offer feedback about the project to city officials, the release said.
To join the hearing, navigate to zoom.us/join on a web browser then enter this meeting ID: 955 7952 4127. The hearing will also air live on PCTV channel 1303.
Questions and comments can also be directed to Hoss at 413-499-9366 or choss@cityofpittsfield.org.
This story will be updated.