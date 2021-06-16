PITTSFIELD — It’s a different kind of clogged artery: An intersection near Berkshire Medical Center that long has suffered circulation problems.
The state Department of Transportation is about to reveal its diagnosis of the traffic snag — as well as surgery to prevent congestion and reduce crashes.
The state plans a nearly $5 million revamp of the intersection at First and North streets in Pittsfield, with other work branching out to signal changes and road widening at nearby junctions. The project envisions construction of a roundabout that would link First and North streets with Stoddard Avenue and BMC’s main entrance.
When the DOT unveils its plans at an in-person public hearing this month, engineers will describe a plan to dramatically remake travel routes in an area that was flagged as problematic in a 2006 study.
The hearing starts at 7 p.m. June 30 at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave. The proposed work, which is subject to change, is scheduled to take place in 2022 and 2023. First Street in Pittsfield is a section of state Route 7, giving the DOT jurisdiction over traffic management.
“It has been a long talked-about project — and there is more to come,” said Thomas Matuszko, executive director of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. He said the DOT takes public comments into consideration and the views of people who travel through the area are valuable.
Matuszko said that while roundabouts initially might raise doubts, they have a way of winning people over.
“Once people start to learn how to use them, they feel they are efficient at moving traffic,” he said. “They’re safer. They eliminate those T-bone collisions and are designed to slow traffic down.”
At a glance, elements of the North Street makeover include:
• The section of North Street between Tyler Street and Stoddard Avenue would only serve south-bound traffic.
• “Intersection improvements” are planned for the place where Charles and North streets join, north of the planned roundabout.
• Other improvements are in mind for the intersection of Springside Avenue and North Street, also north of the roundabout. One project note mentions that it would “realign” Charles Street with Springside Avenue. Those streets now meet First Street at separate intersections.
• The work would preserve 5-foot, on-street bicycle lanes.
• Sidewalks would be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act rules. Near the roundabout, bicyclists and pedestrians would share a 10-foot-wide path.
The DOT’s online project tracking database says the effort is expected to cost $4,979,287. The project manager is Lawrence Cash.
The design, now 25 percent complete, requires a right of way and either temporary or permanent easements. How those easements will be obtained is on the agenda for the June 30 meeting, the DOT says.
Comments about the plan offered at the hearing will be “reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible,” the department says.