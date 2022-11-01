PITTSFIELD — Reagan Moro, 7 months, just spent a week of her young life in an Albany hospital, as a disease robbed her system of oxygen.

On Tuesday, she and her mother, Cassandra Lee Moro, were back at a doctor's office, one of thousands of children in the U.S. fighting a sickness surging through their ranks.

"She was doing okay, but now she's back to having the fevers and the cough," the Adams girl's mother said. "With this virus, they do see the kids' oxygen running low."

A week ago, Reagan Moro was diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), rhinovirus and pneumonia and received care at Albany Medical Center.

Like areas across the country, the Berkshires is seeing a surge in cases of RSV. The illness brings cold-like symptoms for most people. But for infants and children with certain weakened immune system, it can be serious. Patients in the hospital may get oxygen, a breathing tube or a ventilator, according to the Associated Press.

Dr. Laura Need, pediatrician at CHP Berkshire Pediatrics in Pittsfield, says RSV has been a common illness, but one that is now, in the COVID-19 era, more serious. Parent and guardian concerns about the disease have brought a flood of calls to medical practices, according to a spokeswoman for CHP.

"RSV is a virus that almost everybody gets. In pre-pandemic times, pretty much everybody, every kid got it before they were 2. And for the most part, you never knew that your kid had it. Because for most people, it's just yet another bad cold," she said.

COVID-19 precautions in the past two years contributed to a surge, according to Need. "Our immune systems are more naive and are more susceptible to viruses," she said. "Unfortunately, with a pandemic, we have a population of 2 to 4 year olds who never got it."

"With the lockdown, we wore masks and washed our hands. So it's a much larger population of people who are susceptible to it. And thus, the number of kids who are really sick with it is a much bigger number," Need said.

To avoid RSV, practices used to avoid COVID-19 are still useful. "The usual stuff that we've all learned from the pandemic, hand washing, wearing a mask. Try not to cough in somebody's face," she said.

There's one silver lining. "Unlike COVID, RSV is really only transmittable when you're symptomatic," Need said.

No treatment exists for RSV at the moment, just supportive care. Need says that to reduce the effects, parents can use acetaminophen (for babies 3-6 months) or ibuprofen (for babies 6 months or older). Aspirin should never be given to children.

Need says parents should be on the lookout for signs their children need emergency care. "Breathing fast or using extra muscles to breathe, not being able to eat well because they're working so hard in breathing," she said, citing two signs. "Obviously any [skin] color change, where they looked gray or blue."

If any of these symptoms occur, she says parents or guardians should take a child to the ER — not wait for the next day to talk to a pediatrician.

Need says that RSV, like most illnesses children experience, is part of building a stronger immune system. "In the long run, it's really quite good for your immune system. It's just pretty miserable in the short run," she said.

Pfizer has announced that it is working on a vaccine that's not yet available. The drug company said its latest study showed the vaccine to be 82 percent effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in a baby's most vulnerable first 90 days of life, when administered to the mother during pregnancy.

At age 6 months, the vaccine was proving 69 percent effective against serious illness, the company said.