RICHMOND — We bent the rules and kept the rules. The family came for Christmas — in three different sections, for lunch, rather than a roast, and with a patio chair for each in the garage.
A tiny lighted tree stood on the trash can, and a quilt hid shelves of nails, soil moistener granules, hammers and bungees. But, the back wall was covered with hoses, pruners, bamboo rakes and a stack of firewood.
“Reminds me of Cracker Barrel,” one commented, setting off a laughter safe among people masked, socially distant and a little bit cold from the wide-open door.
While two bright orange heaters made a couple of corners less chilly Wednesday, the small thermometer admitted it could not rise past 34. We warmed up on hot Bartlett’s cider enhanced with mulling spices from Harry’s Supermarket — about the only places we could manage to shop locally this year.
A few brave friends had christened the garage dining room earlier in the month and admitted to very cold feet when they left. So, toe warmers and hand warmers were available to all comers for Christmas, and several shed shoes to insert the little pads and then exclaim in surprise when the warmth came.
Whether they were inwardly happy or not, every member of the family pitched in to make a crummy Christmas season memorable. It was weird, but fun, said one. Each unit has been living in its own little pod for months, so, the pods were intact (except for me) from Wednesday’s five to Thursday’s six to Friday’s four. One dog came and got the shivers after a long walk and was immediately wrapped in a dryer-warmed towel and lap-seated for the rest of that day.
No longer teens, two people made a snowshoe trail up the hill and tried out the old, all-enduring plastic sleds. Some things never change — just before departure, their mother brought in and put away the sleds, left in a snowbank; and the next day, their uncle retrieved the abandoned snowshoes from the slope.
And at the end of the third day, we were stopped still by the clear sound of a trumpet playing “Adeste Fidelis” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” the sound climbing the hill from somewhere in the valley of Richmond.
Corona demands almost no social contact, except for people you live with. For families, it’s been total socialization among people who are not usually all there, all of the time. For some, love grows; for others, dislike emerges and even hate may simmer.
But, we eat in the garage, grateful that we can be there, that we have something to eat, that we aren’t sick, that we have jobs — and we are not unmindful of those who may have neither roof, nor food, nor paycheck, nor health.
The virus has made it clear how thick is the line between haves and have-nots. It’s no longer a matter of having enough money not to worry about it and having so little that you worry about stretching it to make ends meet. Now, it’s about plenty on one side and plenty of nothing on the other.
Too many Americans in the richest country in the world can’t fend off the landlord, can’t fill their children’s stomachs, can’t get a new, warm coat.
And while their stomachs grumble and they use up their savings — if any — the nation’s president plays golf in the warmth of Florida and spent several days not bothering to put his black-marker name — no put; lots of putts — on a bill that would send help to folks who are more than a little desperate. He has dumped them in the swamp he promised to drain.
As for those among the super-haves — the congressmen with their stocks, paychecks, their grand health insurance and their various houses — they cower in fear of a tweet and have delayed helping their suffering constituents for months and months and months. It’s a wonder these spineless creatures can manage to walk.
The mess in Washington hangs over us like a dense fog. For us lucky ones, it’s exchanging gifts in a cold (rather messy) garage; for others, it’s worrying about where the next box of pasta will come from.
But, humans hope, and humans cope. It’s what we do.
The shortcomings of a garage Christmas are nothing compared to what others are putting up with, including the thousands of goodbyes mouthed against a window and the thousands who must keep their balance as they watch the virus grab another patient. Doctors and nurses hang in there, and we have to do that, too, with masks and distance and soap. Just hope and cope.