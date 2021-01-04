RICHMOND — If you are having trouble keeping your balance as the new year unfolds with a crash of cymbals rather than violins, fear not.
All of us are tilted to the max right now, one of the earth’s poles as far from the sun as it can get.
Chilly? The earth is sending the sun more of its energy than that hot lady can absorb. It’s the winter solstice, dummy. (Not allowed to say “stupid.”) Comes every year on Dec. 21.
Over centuries, poets have reveled in this most dramatic of the seasonal changes. “The darkest evening of the year,” wrote Robert Frost from Vermont, a state where the sun sleeps longer than most other places in the northern hemisphere.
“So the shortest day came,” wrote poet Susan Cooper, “and the year died, / And everywhere down the centuries of the snow-white world / Came people singing, dancing, / To drive the dark away.”
In a book of poems published in 2008, Catholic priest Edward Hays wrote, “We are mindful that the darkness of greed, exploitation, and hatred also lengthens its shadow over our small planet Earth / As our ancestors feared death and evil and all the dark powers of winter, / we fear that the darkness of war, discrimination, and selfishness may doom us and our planet to an eternal winter.”
It was Dec. 21 when we were all supposed to be thinking about sunrise, sunset and the onset of serious cold and dark.
Some of us, indeed, may have been considering Hays’ shadow of greed, exploitation and hatred and the possibility that inattention to science might sentence us, not to eternal winter but to eternal, wretchedly hot summer. Some of us were too busy trying to figure out Christmas without Christmas.
With the lack of sunny days in the weeks before Christmas, I didn’t even notice that the sun rose at 7:10 a.m. (an hour I’d prefer not to observe anyway) and then set at 4:14 p.m. on Dec. 21. Interestingly, the sun/earth partnership moves very slowly toward the actual solstice, with sunset occurring even earlier, at 4:11, on Dec. 8, and sunrise holding steady at 7 a.m.
The way back, the easing of the tilt, is as pokey as a box turtle crossing a road. It’s a minute here, a minute there; sometimes one in the morning, none in the afternoon, sometimes the reverse.
And by the way, if you FaceTime with a friend in Florida as the sun is setting here, he/she may be bathed in light — closer to the equator. But we get more hours of daylight in the summer, and gardeners in Florida have to order short-day onions; we buy long-day.
Some people truly suffer with this loss of light, and it has a name: SAD (seasonal affective disorder). My mother had a mild case, my sister — after living in Portland, Ore., on and off for 40 years — had it worse and was a woman of action — she drove to eastern Oregon and bought what she called her sun shack. When Portland’s gray skies persisted too long, she made the trek to her cure.
But the ancients and some of the moderns don’t see the winter solstice as depressing. They consider it a time of rejuvenation, many candles lit, many people gathering to celebrate a time when, indeed, the world has technically turned toward spring. The publishers of seed catalogs certainly ascribe to this idea.
Astronomically, people in Washington, D.C., are in less of a tilt than we are. But forgetting science, as many important people in the nation’s capital do, Washington seems to be far less balanced than New England, despite the pandemic.
Like the poet said: greed, exploitation and hatred.