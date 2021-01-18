RICHMOND — Take a January day with thin snow turning to slush, a bit of drizzle, a bit of mist, a brief and pretty fall of snowflakes.
It’s kind of like November, a month only redeemed by Thanksgiving. Saturday featured damp air, naked branches, a shy sun. And then came biscuits and scones and a kitchen warmed with the welcome aroma of flour baking.
It was a delightful Christmas present, a virtual lesson on biscuits and scones run by the education department of King Arthur Baking Co. in Norwich, Vt. Everyone in the immediate family knows I’m addicted to presents, both giving and getting, and for years have spoiled me with creative thinking — no pajamas, vacuum cleaners, funky T-shirts or poinsettias.
I’ve made and eaten biscuits and scones for years, mainly biscuits. But the hour and half with the pros in Vermont was not only fun but expanded my flour horizons. Much could be learned from all the questions everyone asked, in addition to what came from the instructor. So we measured and mixed with a concentration that temporarily blocked out viruses and riots.
Tradition plays a huge role with biscuits. In my family, they were made with milk and dropped on the cookie sheet rather than cut. We ate them in shortcake with strawberries and whipped cream and, for a short time, perhaps during the Depression, we had hot buttered biscuits covered with butter and honey as Sunday night supper.
In the South, biscuits and gravy are standard menu items. For some reason, families insist their own biscuits are best — sort of like the Pittsfield tradition of families that only ate Teo’s hot dogs and those who only wanted the Hot Dog Ranch. No compromises.
In the King Arthur recipe the dough included lumpy buttermilk and a spot of sugar. We hand-cut them in squares. How lovely to have a pro say you could — perhaps should — get your hands right into the bowl to meld cold butter and flour. Washed of course — but we’re very washed these days.
The King Arthur connection goes way back in this house, but it seemed odd that flour might be produced in Vermont, instead of somewhere in the middle of the country. It isn’t. Turns out, farmers and millers, mainly in Kansas, raise the wheat and process the flour for the New England company.
From its founding in the 18th century, the flour company has had several name changes, but the product was named King Arthur from 1896 on — because one of the owners had been to the musical “King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.” Probably an interesting meeting of partners to agree on that. Today, it’s an employee-owned company.
A couple of years ago, chauffeuring my brother to his umpty-umpth reunion at Dartmouth, I signed up to make English muffins at nearby King Arthur. It’s a sprawling campus with a store that people who like to cook will find irresistible. And we all successfully produced our version of nooks and crannies. The bonus was the stay at the nearby Norwich Inn, which manages simultaneously to be old-elegant and very-now — rocking chairs on the porch and craft beers in the bar.
Every culture has some version of what we call a biscuit. Scones are venerable, dating back to 16th century Scotland where they were made with oats and cooked on a griddle. These days, both are comfort food, and stores frequently run out of flour as people bake for solace in mandated solitude.
Saturday’s biscuits came out of the oven while we were learning scones, requiring a quick recess from the screen to get a little butter right inside a flaky biscuit and do the chewing out of sight of the teacher. Going to scone class certainly knocked the gloom out of a January day.