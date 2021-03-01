RICHMOND — They say bird-watching is the fastest growing hobby in the United States with some 50 million people planning outings focused on birds.
They also say the numbers went even higher when isolated Americans discovered birds outside their windows and on their walks. But the virus has heated up kitchens as well, ovens and burners working overtime as people stopped dining out and, given the American enjoyment of food, looked up grandma’s recipes and hunted the internet for new dishes.
Watching a chickadee crack a sunflower seed is one thing. No sweat. Kneading bread, rolling meatballs, decorating cookies and making sauces means revving up for action. And without the camaraderie (or stress) of the workplace, cooking at home has been a lifesaver, reviving family dinners and improving kitchen aromas.
It’s probably also increased the number of times children turn up their noses and say, “What’s that?” and caused the scale to be suddenly inaccurate.
The craze to bake has at times left the market cupboard bare of flour and yeast. Instead of borrowing the proverbial cup of sugar, neighbors begged for just enough yeast to make the bread. One of our daughters actually measured yeast into a plastic bag and mailed it to a friend.
In the midst of all this measuring and stirring and sauteing, a friend gave me a coupon for one of those meals-delivered-to-your-door companies. The first week was free, the outfit guaranteed you could skip weeks, and all the food pictured looked delicious. I signed on, thinking I’d quit after a few rounds because why would I need this? I knew how to cook.
It’s been a lot of weeks now, not sure how many. I skipped once and was happy to see the brown box on the steps the next week. The fun begins with the way these people pack your food: little packets of marsala wine, panko crumbs, garlic salt and shredded cheese, a small container of roasted red peppers — all the ingredients sealed and popped into a zip bag with scallions and other vegetables. In the bottom of the carton is the chicken, steak, salmon, pork chops or ground turkey sitting on a solidly frozen ice pack.
The entertainment is part of the story. The rest is that after trying thousands of recipes over the years, I find new ideas for sauces and flavoring, like coating chicken with spicy mustard before dipping in panko crumbs. And then just sear in a pan and roast in the oven. It’s all done in steps, well-timed and with two by two glossy photographs, all in color. The only problem with these kits is that chefs don’t do their own dishes. One dinner may end with a stack of three bowls, two non-stick skillets and a roasting pan. My goal is always as few pots and pans as possible.
It’s a hot business. TV is loaded with the commercials of a dozen different companies looking for your business and trying to cater to your food needs, from gourmet to keto. Mine lets you decide how much time you want to invest. High-level ones range in prep from 30 to 60 minutes, but less time is involved in dinners that come with a pan and simple instructions to mix up the meatballs and done. No chopping, mincing or searing. Fast-food people can opt for a concoction that’s ready to cook as soon as you heat the oven.
So far, my group keeps offering different meals, at least 15 to choose from every week. And if the pandemic ends, will it be time to skip and skip and then quit? Not sure.