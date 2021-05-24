RICHMOND — While legislators argue over a minimum wage of $15 an hour, those who get that pay know that it’s not even a living wage, won’t cover rent, food, car, clothes and TV.
It would not be surprising if they had a bit of resentment about the fact that while their pay totals just over $31,000 a year, annual compensation for many of the nation’s top-paid CEOs adds three zeros to that: $31,000,000.
The highest-paid chief executive last year, according to an article in The Eagle’s Berkshire Business Insider section, was Chad Richison of Paycom, at $211 million. Paycom is an Oklahoma software company that made a profit last year (during the height of the pandemic) of $144 million.
No. 20 on highest-paid list is Aptiv’s CEO, at $31.27 million. From this corner, it’s interesting to note that all 20 are male, indicating that the glass ceiling may be higher, but it’s there.
It would take 20 years for the $15-an-hour guys to rack up a total of $624,000 in paychecks. It takes one week for any number of CEOs to rake in $600,000, or more, in compensation that includes his or her pay, plus bonuses that may come in the form of stock options.
For those Americans whose annual paycheck has never even had six digits, the whole picture seems not only unreal, but a little obscene. For those Americans who are making $15, $25, even $100 an hour, it’s better not to think about it too much when getting out of bed to go to work. They, of course, are the ones whose work puts their employers into the billionaire category. They are the often-unrecognized foundation of a CEO’s success.
And what do they get sometimes? Layoffs. As Sen. Elizabeth Warren put it, “Many of these CEOs have improved profitability by laying off workers. A tiny handful of people who have shimmied all the way to the top of the greasy pole get all of the rewards, while everyone else gets left behind.”
The New York Times reported that nearly a fourth of corporate staff members at Hilton were laid off when the raging virus emptied hotel rooms all over the United States. Hilton lost $720 million, but still, the company’s CEO, No. 5 on the highest-paid list, received compensation of $55 million in 2020. Perhaps he sent each of them a small stimulus check from his personal account.
As the billionaire count goes up, one investment consulting firm thinks this class of ultrawealthy people is not good for the country. As Nell Minow of ValueEdgeAdvisors put it, “They may build a wing on a museum. But it’s not infrastructure — it’s not the middle class.”
Warren wants new taxes levied on “the ultrawealthy.” Instead, the 2017 tax law lowered after-tax income for the top 1 percent and widened the gap between the wealthy and the rest of America.
It would be fair to report that some CEOs made less money in 2020 than the previous year. But, the shocking factor in all this is the Economic Policy Institute reporting that CEOs of big companies now make, on average, 320 times as much as their typical worker. In 1989, the ratio was 61-1.
We know all the bad news about Boeing: the deadly crashes that led to grounding its 737 Max, the general drop in airline ticket sales. So, the company laid off 30,000 workers and listed a $12 billion loss, according to The New York Times. And the CEO’s compensation was $21,000,000.
When its ships stopped sailing, Norwegian Cruise Line lost $4 billion, furloughed 20 percent of its staff and doubled its chief executive’s pay.
What’s wrong with this picture?