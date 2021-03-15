RICHMOND — Eons ago, we walked up the path to the rather famous Beach Plum Inn on Martha’s Vineyard with Fran and Betty Bartlett, our Richmond neighbors.
We passed the innkeepers’ gardens, obviously the source of their fresh vegetables, and laughed at the rabbit who was looking through the fence at a temptation of lettuce. It was so Beatrix Potter.
The town of Chilmark was dry but allowed the chilled bottle of champagne Fran had brought. The proprietor popped the cork and asked, “What are we celebrating tonight?”
“We don’t need an excuse,” Fran said, and it was true, not just that evening but in so many other times and places with a couple who were a major part of our lives for more than half a century.
One time we had Sunday brunch in our blueberry patch, shaded with a bedsheet. And champagne. Fran died several years ago, and Betty — still smiling but not quite able to put things together anymore – died in January.
In one of our last conversations before the virus cut off visitors, Betty wanted to leave her room at Mount Carmel and go “someplace where we can talk.” The living room was occupied, the lounge was a long walk, and the young man taking care of her said he knew where we could chat. He took us to the softly lit, unoccupied chapel.
Her once sharp mind — capable of bookkeeping for a business, raising a great family, working in the orchard sales building and volunteering in town — had some dulled edges, so she asked more than once about my kids. You look for triggers at these times, and I told her about the huge number of Richmond kids who had applied that year for the Anita Chapman scholarships. She and I were among the six people who had established that fund in 1971.
It was as if the sun had just broken through a thick cloud. “We did a really good thing back then, didn’t we?” she said. Sometimes, as I had learned years before with my mother’s crumbling brain, you hit the right button.
Our children were in Richmond school with Anita’s when she died at the age of 34, and a group of us wanted to honor her.
It must have been Betty who suggested the candy apple project as our initial fundraiser. Bartlett’s would donate not only the apples but the place to sell them; Richmond Congregational Church provided the kitchen; local teenagers were the labor source (supervised by adults). Apples were produced by the hundreds, sugar and time the only costs. The first scholarship was given the following year.
Betty and Fran were the first couple to win the Charles and Mary Kusik Citizenship Award in Richmond. Like the Kusiks, they contributed so much to the town, together and separately, partners in business and in life.
They were, for instance, among the sponsors of Katharine Annin’s history of Richmond and donated apples and cider to countless town events. They were role models for us who, because of our shared workplace, spent more hours together than most couples. It’s simplistic to say we were yin and yang pairs, but it was true that the two males were more pessimistic than their wives. Fran was the farmer perpetually worried about weather, insects, too many apples or not enough apples; Milt’s expectations of human beings were tainted by his World War II experiences. It seemed to balance out nicely.
Customers at the Swamp Road orchard building might not see a Bartlett making cider, grading apples, making doughnuts, running the sprayer at 4 a.m. or picking apples. But they all knew Betty, a forever smiling presence at the cash register, putting in long days that didn’t end until the night deposit was made at a Pittsfield bank.
When others took over that post, she had time to enjoy the view of Lenox Mountain from her living room or watch birds, including turkeys, at the feeders outside her kitchen. And despite what customers may have thought, she didn’t have vats of Betty Bartlett jams and jellies bubbling on her stove.
Betty loved people, exploring Long Island Sound in a boat, swimming at Richmond Pond, family, travel, opals, clothes in various shades of blue, a Sunday afternoon drive and the coastal house in Connecticut. With grace, she enjoyed the wins and survived the trials. Ninety years worthy of popping a cork.