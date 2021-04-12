RICHMOND — Fake knee. Fake shoulder. Fake eyes. Fake teeth. It’s replace, replace, replace. Implant, implant, implant.
I wonder how many I get before I stop checking that little box that pops up on the computer asking me to certify that I am not robot. So far, so good.
But millions of us are close to qualifying as bionic, the status of those with artificial body parts. It’s probably unfair to blithely term these new parts as fakes — they are scientifically designed to replicate the bones and eyes and teeth we were born with, and they work pretty much like the originals for most people most of the time.
Everyone knows someone who marvels at the results of cataract surgery. Glasses are sometimes discarded, the world is suddenly full of sharply defined trees, people and birds. The cloud over the lens may have begun to grow any time after the birthday cake had 40 candles, so the change has been gradual until it severely affected vision. For me, it was the freedom of not saying, six times a day, “Where did I put my glasses?”
It's a little nerve-wracking to think of the ophthalmologist making a little slit — that’s a cut — so he can slip the cloudy lens out and put the man-made thing in. But I was out of it at the time, hearing and seeing nothing. The surgery was easy, during and after. Statistically, half of Americans have cataract surgery by age 75, some two million a year. Internet charts show that more women have the operation than men.
Not so easy with tooth stuff. As one who wants Novocain injected as soon as I’m in the dentist’s parking lot, implants are tough. But in the long run worth it — for biting into a crisp apple, for skimming the length of an ear of buttered corn and for not having the nuisance of impermanent substitutes.
One of our daughters has a vivid memory of the time when she, just a toddler, was bewildered and a little scared by seeing her grandmother’s teeth in a glass by the bedside. Implants are a miracle, and some 500,000 Americans get them every year.
But it’s the hips, knees and shoulders that have changed lives in recent decades. Some 53,000 Americans a year get shoulder replacements, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
Recovery takes longer than with getting a new knee or hip, but those who do what the physical therapist says (lots of exercises) find, like me, that they have traded pain at every move to painless reaching, lifting and swinging a golf club.
Some 450,000 Americans every year become a little more bionic with total replacement of a hip. And 600,000 get a high-tech knee, one of the most successful of the replacement surgeries.
From where I sit, doing leg lifts or elevating my leg, it’s the difference between walking without a frown and no longer going downstairs like a 2-year-old, but able to descend like a grownup.
One of the lessons learned during all these surgical adventures — none of them anticipated with glee — is that Berkshire County has its share of skilled nurses, surgeons and physical therapists.
And not the least of their talents, including staff at Fairview Hospital and Dr. Jeff Cella, is their ability to inspire the patient’s confidence.
And so, 24 hours after getting a new knee, I walked up the stairs (admittedly, like a toddler) to sleep in my own bed.