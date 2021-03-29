RICHMOND — Perhaps we could all be subjected to a dangerous hearing and given a little card — sort of like our COVID vaccine card or driver’s license — and then we’d be certified as responsible enough to buy an assault weapon. Or not.
Dangerousness hearings in Massachusetts, if overdone, smack of injustice because the defendant can be held in jail for a maximum of 120 days while a judge decides how hazardous to the community the person might be. A criminal record, the seriousness of the crime and a history of mental illness are considered. On the positive side, strong family ties and what the person does for work are taken into account. Sounds like quite a burden for government but not a bad test for gun ownership.
Or Congress could save us the trouble and ban the weapons of choice for mass murderers.
Only seven states have bans — each varying in its provisions — on assault-style weapons. They include states conservatives love to hate: California, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Plus, the place that probably deserves to be a state: Washington D.C.
For all those who say the ban doesn’t matter, the D.C. law may have saved many lives. Emails connected to planning the Jan. 6 insurrection advised participants not to bring guns to D.C. Imagine what would have happened with that crazed mob if they’d had guns.
Millionaire Ron Johnson, a U.S. senator who has proclaimed he had no fear for his life on Jan. 6, might have seen a massacre of Capitol Police — and more — before that attack was over. So, laws do make a difference.
The feds had a ban on assault weapons from 1994 to 2004, and Congress let it expire even though Republican President George W. Bush had broken from the National Rifle Association and said he’d sign a renewal. In presidential debates in 2000 and 2004, Bush expressed his support for background checks and trigger locks.
It’s hard to absorb the fact that a law enforcement official actually said the alleged Boulder, Colo., killer last week had “a bad day.” How about the kind of day had by those who left a grocery store in body bags and those whose family members would never come home with the eggs, milk and potatoes again?
It’s all very well to start now deciding whether this young man was angry, deranged or whatever. But the point is that he was able to buy a Ruger AR-556 pistol, the company’s pistol version of its AR-556 rifle and, in turn, Ruger’s version of the AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle all too familiar to Americans these days.
The pistol is 6 inches shorter — easier to conceal? In one gun review, the writer said the shorter ARs “are more fun.” Not everyone in Boulder agrees. But the various versions of the AR remain one of the most popular firearms in the nation, at least partly because they are “easy to shoot, even for novices.”
Yep. So easy. Think Sandy Hook, El Paso, Aurora, Parkland, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, etc., etc., etc.
While some statisticians only list the number of dead, the Gun Violence Archive defines “mass shootings” as those with four or more people shot. Dead and wounded in mass shootings in the United States totaled 253 in 2019, 63 in 2020 and 39 so far in 2021.
It’s way past time for politicians to stop waffling on this. The public may well wonder about the safety of block parties, bowling alleys, schools, clinics, markets, malls, massage parlors, military bases, concerts, garlic festivals and banks. All sites of mass slaughter.
Giving everyone a dangerousness test is obviously nonsense. But not getting guns under control is lethal nonsense.