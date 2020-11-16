RICHMOND — The answer is: Art Fleming. The question: Who was the first host of "Jeopardy!?"
That was back in 1964. It was a daytime production then, and Fleming had somehow come into Merv Griffin’s orbit when Griffin was working on the details of a television quiz show that would last, with a couple of intermissions, for decades. Until then, Fleming had been a radio announcer and actor and had never hosted a quiz show.
Griffin was as right about that decision as he was about his vision of the show and his choice of Alex Trebek as the next host. The world has loved it for years, all ages and genders and colors. And as viewers mourn the loss of Trebek — the grief is real — they also hope the show will go on.
Fleming’s run was standard TV fare in this house, time off for me and for whatever kids were lounging about during his hour. He was an imposing host at 6-foot-4, a football player for Cornell and Colgate and a water polo player as well. During World War II, he was pilot of a patrol bomber over the Atlantic.
He was with “Jeopardy!” from 1964 to 1975, then 1978 to 1979, earning two Emmy nominations.
Fleming is described as “a storehouse of trivia,” which probably means he would have earned a lot of money as a contestant on his show. But, when Griffin moved the show to Hollywood from New York, Fleming didn’t sign on. And Alex Trebek, actually a friend of Fleming’s, took it on.
Coincidentally, both men died of pancreatic cancer, Fleming in 1995 and Trebek last week.
Some of the champions on "Jeopardy!" live on as household names. They win for weeks and then come back for major events. We feel as if we know them, especially Ken Jennings, who had to beat the Las Vegas gambler James Holzhauer, whose aggressive plan for the game altered its character and often immobilized his opponents.
Holzhauer was on for weeks as he kept winning and winning and winning, and I found him less and less winning as time went on. His dark T-shirts (I know, I know, not supposed to talk about clothes) looked inappropriate in an arena where Trebek was dashing and every contestant put on whatever they thought was their best.
He was cocky and seemed to force his smiles. But, he knew so much about many things, he mastered the rhythm of the buzzer, and he knew, professionally, how to beat the odds. And Jennings has commented that math plays a huge part in winning the game.
Often as inscrutable as an Asian emperor, Trebek didn’t let on what his personal opinions might be as a panoply of people passed before him. They were all genders and colors, highly educated and not so, humorless and funny, shy and pushy. And he might tease one a little, but he was forever kind and noncritical.
His little chats with each player ranged from unusual things they had done to inconsequential memories to unbelievably moving stories — like the recent contestant who said he was an immigrant from India and learned much of his English sitting on his grandfather’s knee and watching "Jeopardy!" In a rare moment, Trebek let the personal escape by saying he also sat on his grandfather’s knee — and learned how to swear.
Despite apparently in constant pain, the "Jeopardy!" host certainly believed the show must go on. His final taping was Oct. 29, just a few days before his death, and his "Jeopardy!" will continue into December, and we can only hope his successor will be able to squeeze into his stylish shoes.
So, if the answer is: Alex Trebek, the question is: Who is "Jeopardy!?"