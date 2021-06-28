RICHMOND — Fourteen solemn immigrants, more men than women, faced the judge, raised their right hands and repeated the various phrases that, within less than a minute, made them citizens of the United States. Representing nine different countries, from Jamaica to Vietnam, they came to Stockbridge from various parts of Massachusetts.
For each of these new citizens, the path to this grassy lawn at Naumkeag on a picture-perfect day was long and probably as bumpy as many Berkshire roads. In Berkshire County, where National Immigrant Month ends Wednesday, many people and agencies work daily to lessen the number of potholes facing these travelers.
At the Berkshire Immigrant Center, Director Michelle Lopez says 700 people annually make appointments to get answers to questions about visas, green cards, housing, health, legal problems, contact with families in their native countries — the list goes on. Fees are charged for legal help, but many services are free. The newcomers deal with all this while they do the things the rest of us do — except they do it, in most cases, with limited English and with deep-seated fear of authority.
Many immigrants choose the Berkshires because they consider it a safe place. And while some may run into Americans who fear them, they find the county welcoming. Still, Lopez says building trust takes time.
The Berkshire Immigrant Center has a broad reach, meeting with clients from Vermont, Connecticut and New York and operating from the spacious second floor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield.
Nicola Howe was among those who became a citizen at Naumkeag last Wednesday, eight years after leaving Jamaica. Her story is not unusual. Wanting “more out of life,” Howe started work here as a nursing assistant and also cleaned houses.
Today, she’s getting a master’s degree in social work and aiming for a doctorate. But, her path included years of worrying about making ends meet and about possible deportation.
“It’s a tough road,” says Gloria Escobar, “but now I can look behind.” She came here from Colombia 20 years ago, wanting a better future for her family. Her first job was sewing at Country Curtains. Then Berkshire Community College “opened a big door for me,” and she also studied accounting at Mildred Elley.
Today, she’s director of the Community Empowerment Center at Greylock Federal Credit Union and says, “The beauty of this job is that it allows me to do business that is culturally comfortable and familiar.”
Among the Berkshire businesses that support the Berkshire Immigrant Center financially, Greylock works in person with the immigrant community, discovering the newcomers’ needs, often addressing three generations at once.
“I listen very carefully,” Gloria said in a recent talk at Greylock’s Kellogg Street branch. “Everything is new to them.”
They need, she said, a safe way to sell property back “home” and get the money here; they need English, housing, access to health care, food, retirement plans, insurance, credit, green cards, jobs, shopping assistance — all the basics, and more.
In the large, sun-filled classroom at Kellogg Street, all are welcome, no questions about citizenship. Gloria tells the story of a woman who arrived 18 months ago and who now, with support, is the owner of a two-family house. Berkshire County’s many service groups, such as Volunteers in Medicine, BIC and CHP Neighborhood Health Center, pitch in.
All of this has brought some changes in Greylock’s culture. President John Bissell points to the Community Empowerment Center and Gloria’s achievements, but he has also pledged more diverse hiring, adding bilingual receptionists and tellers, “the smart thing to do — and the right thing.”
He sees bilingual people as a major economic asset to the Berkshire economy, and Greylock now has more than a dozen bilingual and bicultural people on the payroll — at a minimum of $16.50 an hour.
Obviously one who treasures her own heritage, Gloria wants respect for the newcomers and feels they, like everyone else, need to hang on to their good memories and their culture.
Immigration Month ends tomorrow, but the work of welcoming newcomers goes on. Lopez hopes the general public will go further than tolerance, beyond mere acceptance — and reach understanding. And enjoy how immigrants “bring new foods and enrich the culture of our community.”
Last week we gained new citizens from China, El Salvador, Jamaica, Cambodia, Vietnam, Somalia, India, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. They will expand our world.