RICHMOND — Charlie Baker set us free on Saturday, free to shop, free to pocket our masks with a few exceptions, free to go to work and the movies and bars and restaurants. With what the governor describes as residents’ “incredible strength and resiliency,” we can move toward a more normal life, gathering for weddings, reunions and graduations — and wearing masks only in special places like hospitals and on public transportation.
For me, it was freedom to get in the car and drive farther than I’d been since March 14, 2020, when I returned from South Carolina to find that Connecticut had already gone into battle mode. My own family wanted me to leave my luggage on the driveway, get into my car and drive home — close to three hours away. They apologized over and over for the lack of hospitality, but clearly, either they or I — or both — were unsafe. It was something that became real and quite isolating within days.
Free of masks and on the move, we will be out there with those who have rebelled against masks and managed to walk past the coffins of more than a half-million Americans in their refusal to acknowledge what was ravaging the country — and the world. But, anyone who looks around has to have a moment of feeling like we’re more on parole, rather than free as the wind. The virus lurks, waiting for an opening. The wisdom of the day would be, at the very least, to keep washing hands and perhaps not rush to visit states that have low vaccine rates.
I have missed the freedom of the car. The drive south on Route 22 in New York state goes through a stretch of farms with cows, pigs, sheep and sweeping cornfields not yet planted. The hills are lush with a thousand shades of green, and wild phlox stands tall in purple and white along the roadside. Then the road switches to highway, and it’s inevitable to feel a little satisfaction about being on fairly open road while the other side is at a standstill — hundreds of city people heading north for a holiday weekend.
It is good sometimes to be going the “wrong” way. And nice to know it will be the same going home.
It’s hard, at the same time, not to be aware that a return to normal also involves a return to another national lethal plague. As malls fill, concert arenas open and bartenders pull the tap, keys are turning in gun cabinets and weapons that have been semi-silent during the height of the pandemic (there were no crowds to shoot) are firing.
But, in the meantime, there’s sleeping in a guest room, doing a jigsaw puzzle with other people, eating what may be the world’s best bagels and enjoying a walk through neighborhoods in New Rochelle, once on the national news with its early surge of the virus. Now, bright pink azaleas tumble over a stone wall, the dog walkers are out, two maskless boys spar in the street with hockey sticks and the opportunities for takeout are endless.
The long road home brought the bright sunshine of spring, and the familiar four walls felt good, no longer a fence of self-immunity. The potatoes and beans are up, tomato plants are in, and bobolinks will be soaring over meadows at Hollow Fields and Ice House Farm, their nests unthreatened by early haymaking.
We know the virus is out there, but we’ve risen above it in this state, where many people believe it’s OK for government to help us not kill ourselves.