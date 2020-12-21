Ruth Bass: Should Santa snuggle into a 2020 quarantine?

RICHMOND — ’Tis three days until Christmas and all through the house,
Not a creature is stirring except for the mouse.
The children are snug in their lovely youth beds
While visions of viruses rock in their heads.
The rodent forages floors and is pretty well fed,
It is just after dawn, and he knows he must hurry,
When the family gets up, there’ll be a great flurry,
As each swallows toast and then, eyes still quite blurry,
Goes off to work and to school, but no hurry.
They can stay in their slippers, so warm and furry,
No car, no bus, and no need to scurry.
•
Out on the lawn stands the LED-lighted tree,
Glowing over snowdrifts as high as Dad’s knee,
A wreath on the door, plastic Santa blown up,
Christmas will come, but without guests to sup.
•
The kids want to know, between bio and math,
If the droplets of virus have created a path,
All the way to dear Santa, way up at the Pole,
Will this be the year for that old lump of coal,
Or did someone fly up to give Santa a shot?
Their tummies are tied in a terrible knot.
•
But Santa’s a planner, an elf with a brain,
He’s watched anti-maskers with lots of disdain,
So he started in April to build a giant new shop,
So his tiny, masked elves would not have to stop.
•
No sneezing, he roars, unless you’re outside,
Masks and distance — or I’ll never ride
Out into the world to break up the sadness
And do what I can with a bit of nice madness.
•
Laying his finger aside of his nose,
He wished he could tell kids not to suppose
Any trumpeted virus could keep him away
From Dasher, from Dancer, from the magical sleigh.
•
He’s frowning a bit about his survival,
When a noisy jet plane spews news of arrival,
And what to his wondering eye does appear,
Marching along with a case full of gear,
It’s a down-coated man with the face of an elf,
To make Santa laugh, in spite of himself.
It’s Fauci the famous, with vial in hand,
To give him vaccine, ’fore he leaves Santa land.
•
And thus he’ll be ready, red-suited and jolly
As he delivers each bike and each beautiful dolly.
The elves had computed extensive new lists
So stay-at-home kids would never be missed.
He’s tried to like all but finds himself puzzled
By the Grinchy-like folk, who will not be muzzled;
Covering noses and mouth with a small mask,
Giving life, giving health — it seemed little to ask.
He’s no room in his brain for the anti-mask clan,
His naughty list’s longer where there’s a mask ban.
His head tends toward revenge, it seems quite logical
When rallying humans can’t accept biological.
•
But his heart would forgive the multitudinous folks,
Who’ve been unfairly bamboozled by the label of hoax.
No matter which vote they had mailed in the fall,
He’ll pay heed to the missus and forgive them all.
He’ll park on each roof and drop into the chimney
Trying not to get sooty and singed, by Jiminy.
•
’Round the world he will fly, sanitizer at hand,
Whizzing along with his loyal deer band,
Into chimneys and out, for thousands of miles.
Hoping the future will bring back more smiles.
And shouting over Georgia and Maine and Nebraska:
Merry Christmas to all – may your day be fantasta.