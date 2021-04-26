RICHMOND — It’s winter. Never mind all that stuff about vernal and equinoxes and March 20 or 21, or whether it’s warm in the other John Kennedy’s state.
The peach and apple trees are shivering, branches of the budding lilac are sparkling icy fingers, the chickadees are gobbling dozens of seeds an hour, and the wind is pushing 28-degree air into any mis-fitting window.
And it snows. And blows. Two days in a row last week. With the first April snowfall, the early daffodils did a face-plant. With a lesser accumulation last week, they merely hung their heads. A sunny and springlike dawn has turned out to be quite unreliable.
Nevertheless, a bluebird was spotted entering one of our birdhouses the other day — pre-snow. If the lady has laid her eggs in there, one can only hope husband and wife both sit on them to keep everyone from freezing. Five babies fledged last year from that house, and this may well be a return tenant.
One encouraging sign of spring was an optimist’s advertisement, hand-written and tacked up at the post office, for someone who knows the difference between a weed and a flower. The notice didn’t include an hourly rate, but it made patrons smile.
It’s hard to tell whether it’s a good sign to find three ring-necked ducks swimming in a tiny pond on Sleepy Hollow Road last week. One authority says they winter here; another puts them here on the migration map. So, do they think it’s winter, or are they taking off soon for their nesting spots on the other side of our hemisphere? In any case, one of the sights worth seeing would be immense flocks dining on wild rice on Minnesota lakes during fall migration.
All I’m sure of is that they are startlingly beautiful.
Gravel rattled when I first saw them and braked beside a body of water that sometimes is just a marsh. Right now, the water is high, and ducks can cruise around the hummocks — or sit on one, as the one I saw was doing. Full sun — one of our spring days — illuminated the duck’s head into a blue/purple color as intense as the shades in stained glass. And his white feathers were whiter than white.
He was soon joined by two other ducks, also male, judging by their outstanding colors. I’ve only seen one before — in the pond above the Williams River in West Stockbridge — and still wonder about the ring-necked name. You can’t really see that cinnamon stripe on black. What you can see is a white band that circles the beak. Ring-beaked duck?
I went back on a snow day, and they were still there, not looking in the least depressed. That tiny pond is apparently their cup of tea — they don’t do salt water, and they often drop down into beaver ponds or little now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t water like the Sleepy Hollow site. It’s a place that often hosts mallards, black ducks or a flock of cedar waxwings. And, one time, a great blue heron was looking large and very still there.
The hummingbirds are due the first of May, or at least in that first week. Smart as they are, they’ve probably looked at their avian weather reports with dismay and perhaps have stopped off in Memphis or New Jersey for a little R&R before braving the Northeast. Right now, we’re certainly the blue state. As in shiver.