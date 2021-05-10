RICHMOND — Mother’s Day was for the birds. The human part was pretty good, too, with the offspring together for the first time since August 2020 and all four of us on the patio in the sun, enjoying food we didn’t cook. But, then came the birds.
A dozen or more chickadees, too many handsome blue jays, cooing mourning doves, a robin or two and a flock of juncos are standard fare here these days. But, as our small family reunion continued, all of us birders of one level or another, we were astonished by the unexpected. We heard an ovenbird in the woods, as usual, and a titmouse being very loud. A sleep-deprived barred owl gave one call from the mountain. All that was nice, but it wasn’t over.
Suddenly, for the first time in years, a scarlet tanager (what bird is more startlingly red?) landed in the linden tree next to the patio. They’ve been here, certainly, even in that very tree, but not in a long time.
And he moved from branch to branch, black wings crisp against the red, while we debated whether he’d stay long enough for us to get a camera with a long lens. We couldn’t move. We settled for cellphone photos.
But, the beat went on. A red-tailed hawk soared over, followed by a sharp-shinned hawk, which may have been responsible for the small pile of feathers next to the garage last week.
The female scarlet tanager showed up, landing lower than the male and seemingly teasing him a bit by moving around a lot. He was definitely stalking her.
When I first wondered if she were a warbler — nicely yellow and olive — the offspring went into gales of laughter about how oversized a warbler she would be. Definitely a lady tanager.
We progressed to a chatty house wren and a ruby-throated hummingbird that investigated a flowerpot, then the familiar red-breasted woodpecker flew into the linden tree. Later, from the kitchen, we watched a female hummingbird pause awhile on a bare branch, perhaps still exhausted by the trip north.
People were getting ready to leave when two stunning, male rose-breasted grosbeaks sailed in and quarreled over possession of the second-story, bear-thwarting bird feeder, finally settling on taking turns with the sunflower seeds. A cardinal strolled across the front lawn, bright, but not as red as the tanager.
And in the hawthorn tree, returning year after year, was the yellow-bellied sapsucker, a handsome and bold woodpecker, tapping holes in the bark in rows as precise as if he had a computer for a brain.
Among the regulars who didn’t show up for Mother’s Day were the white-throated sparrow and the song sparrow. But, just before dusk, a purple finch arrived for a snack at the feeder that comes in every night, and I decided he could be in the Mother’s Day count.
We’ve seen fewer birds on planned bird walks, and all we had to do was sit around the warmth of a ring of flame from the fire table, eat ice cream, celebrate togetherness and wait for the birds (18) to come.