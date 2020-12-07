RICHMOND — What to do about Christmas? Ten months into virus living, people have gone through loss of proms, summer camp, bat mitzvahs, nights out, overnight visits with relatives, restaurant dinners, overseas trips, meeting someone for coffee, going to school, attending football games and college classes.
And loss of life — 270,000-plus times. Those who followed protocols went a whole new route to Thanksgiving. So, what about Christmas?
It’s usually a hurly-burly time here, a madhouse of cooking and gift wrapping and decorating. It’s when the three sub-families come and go at different times but manage to all be here at once for a day or so, dogs included.
It’s sleeping bags in the living room, the trundle bed and inflatable beds at the ready. It’s miniature trees in the windows, it’s cards from old friends all over the country stuck to a closet door. It’s hoping for snow and lots of yelling while plastic sleds fly down the hill. It’s trays of creative, delicious cookies and buckeyes; it’s a roast and gravy and chocolate pie.
It’s remembering to keep all the goodies up high to thwart a naughty dog or two. It’s the family photo, and it’s many laughs — with the occasional grumble, of course. It’s hanging stockings and hoping Santa doesn’t get charred by the blaze in the fireplace and, in recent years, a discussion of cookies vs. an apple — is he on Weight Watchers? It’s making the kids, whether 2 or 22, wait on the stairs for the dogs to go out before they attack stockings. It was once a time when some of us went to midnight mass and were nowhere near ready to deal with children who suddenly are moved to bounce out of bed very, very early. Now it’s more likely that the devout among us decide a 7 p.m. service will suffice.
Every year we abandon diets and otherwise sensible eating and dig into an incredible amount of food, salving our consciences with the knowledge that we’ve already done something for those who have less. The same goes for the stack of presents under the tree, and it turns out that young adults sniff and poke and weigh packages just as they did at 9 or 10. And despite whatever the major present might be for each person, what they seem to love is the ditty bags.
Way back in the 19th century, sailors had a ditty bag on ship. It contained small stuff, like needles and thread, essential when you’re miles from the traditional mender. Ditty bags in this house started several years ago when it seemed like little things could be a lot of fun. So I filled small holiday bags, and now they’re tradition. It’s not money wasted on joke presents, like plastic fried eggs and Mexican jumping beans. It’s a good pen, a few coins, a couple of golf balls, candy, kitchen or weather-predicting gadgets. Most things are new, but in this house of sorting and tossing, old things may be included — a rhinestone retro pin or a trinket box. One year, it was screwdrivers all around — Milt never met a screwdriver he didn’t like, apparently, and repairmen sometimes left them. The same applied to his pocketknives. The inventory had to be winnowed.
No way to know how it’s going to work with the virus surging toward every doorstep, but the ditty bags are lined up, and the search is on for little things (that mean a lot). They’ll get them somehow, but we all have to face a grim fact: This year, Christmas won’t be the same.
It’s a year to pretend the roads are too icy to travel, to give your far-flung family the freedom to stay home. And we can only hope that those who keep all their traditions of food and church and ripping open presents and anticipating Santa won’t make themselves sick.