RICHMOND — Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, although I have to admit to liking Mother’s Day a lot.
On the fourth Thursday of the year’s dreariest month, kitchens across the nation traditionally exude the exquisite aromas of roasting turkey and boiling vegetables, and families gather their aunts and grandparents and cousins from far and wide. But, not this year. For the thoughtful, this is the year of pulling back to shelter all those relatives from the raging coronavirus.
And, actually, a trying year for those who don’t have a turkey in the oven — or even an oven. So, we give thanks for the many volunteers who will see that the less fortunate among us, including the homeless, have a dinner — at least on this day. And for those all over Berkshire County who feed the hungry year-round.
In a year that’s been way more than difficult, we give thanks for patience. Consider the patience (not to be confused with acceptance) of the Wampanoags, many still residents of Plymouth, whose ancestors met the Pilgrims in 1620 and helped the English families survive their first, cruel New England winters, taught them to plant corn successfully by placing a fish in each hill and, without really understanding what it meant, sold them land.
It’s a bit of progress to watch as Plymouth celebrated the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival. The Wampanoags gained a significant place in the celebration after being virtually shut out as previous celebrations were more oriented to preserving the happy myths that we were all taught from first grade on. The continent had life before Jamestown and Plymouth.
Our Native Americans have been extraordinarily patient with the white intruders of lands they occupied for thousands of years, whether it’s the Cherokees exiled by President Andrew Jackson to the reservation-dwelling Navajos who are right now suffering the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the country. We subdued them by indulging our colonialism instincts, our ingrained idea that white is superior. Our racism.
We should give thanks, also, for the patience of African Americans who have lived under a heavy burden of inequality since the first day a ship crossed the Atlantic with chained, frightened Africans who were abducted so southern plantation owners could become very, very rich.
When Pittsfield’s distinguished Dennis Powell (president of the Berkshire branch of the NAACP) has said that something happens every day to remind him that he is Black, it’s obvious that not enough has been done to make up for the shameful era of slavery. It’s 400 years: Our progress is at the pace of a turtle trying to cross a wide road, although the horrific death of George Floyd has jump-started a new awareness.
We give thanks for the patience of our teenagers and young adults who have endured loss of proms, graduations, bat mitzvahs, summer camp, sports teams, hanging out with friends and raucous parties on beaches, on college campuses and in fields. So many of them have risen to the challenge of coronavirus and done what was asked of them — giving up great chunks of their lives, taking up masks and isolation. And trying to understand why the democracy touted in their classes seemed not to care.
We give thanks for the patience of the jobless, the needy and the small businesses who wait for their government to rescue them from eviction and hunger and despair. How hard it must be to watch Congress squabble over essential aid, senators and representatives using their superb health insurance, sending their dress shirts to the laundry and dining on filet mignon.
It’s fine to have a day every year when we stop and consider our blessings. Given the level of continual complaint in this country, it might be even better if we had such a designated day every month — a day to give thanks for freedom of speech, a free press, the right to worship whatever (or not), the right to vote, the privilege of living in one of the best places in the world.
May next Thanksgiving involve many cousins and aunts, aromatic turkeys, fewer myths and fewer people left out of it all. We give thanks this week for all kinds of people who have been patient, and we choose to hope that more people in power will listen and respond with change.