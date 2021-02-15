RICHMOND — Quarterly tax bills rolled around again at the beginning of the month, a major reminder that it takes cash to keep a government, large or small, operating smoothly. And a reminder of a friend who confronted me about my opposition to mosquito control.
“It’s the only thing,” the childless man said, “that I get for my taxes.”
You don’t shipwreck a fine friendship arguing about a small creature that can be repelled with citronella or a quick slap — and which supplies thousands of bits of food for birds, especially the swooping tree swallows.
But. what I wanted to say was that he did get more than attacks on insects. In Pittsfield, he had a library, schools educating his neighbors’ kids so they might grow up, at least most of them, to be useful citizens.
He was paying back for the years he’d spent in school, just as single and elderly people, and others, had paid for his education. He had fire and police protection and snowplows clearing his street (sometimes leaving a pile at the end of his driveway). And every week, the noisy rubbish truck would grind to a halt at that driveway and pick up his trash.
Plenty of people think they shouldn’t pay for schools when they have no one getting on the school bus.
But, firefighters and police officers and a library are not luxuries. Taxes mean there’s no charge to take out a book or call the fire department when the carbon monoxide monitor goes off. It’s all included.
And when I compare the days before Richmond had town-financed, roadside trash collection to now, when the detritus of the week magically disappears into the maw, the tax cost seems like a bargain.
But, trash is forever with us, and Pittsfield is again debating how to do it, with some city councilors favoring a pay-as-you-go system, which would, according to news reports, save $500,000 a year. Residents would buy 104 bags a year at cost and be required to use only those.
(The approach at one city in Missouri is to give every resident 104 trash bags a year (tax money) and if people need more, they pay.) Two bags a week would be more than enough for thousands — elderly and people who live alone are unlikely to produce 60 gallons of trash every week, unless they clean out the garage. (They could share extra bags with the neighbor who has five kids.) If half a million dollars is saved, perhaps handing out vouchers for the first 104 might be possible.
Containers will still be a good idea. Bags not in barrels create problems in our town with a large crow population and quite a few wandering bears. Crows can rip open a sturdy plastic bag in seconds and make a mess. Bears do the same but often carry stuff away and scatter it. Before we had rules, dogs would do the same.
So, questions on pay-as-you go include whether people will recycle more to keep bag consumption down (a predicted 44 percent decrease in rubbish, a benefit to the planet), whether backyard debris piles will grow, and whether more people will add to roadside litter, most of which right now is cups and cans tossed from a car window. Pittsfield Community Television and a Zoom meeting will present more in a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
You’d think, when the country is worrying about jobs, the virus, the economy, thugs attacking the Capitol and vaccines, that trash would be a minor matter. But, it inspires words, some of them angry, whenever anyone brings up trash removal. “Sesame Street”’s wonderful Oscar is one of the few creatures on Earth — aside from crows — that embraces trash with joy.