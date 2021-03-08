RICHMOND — It sounds like a huge jump in somebody’s paycheck: $15 instead of $7.25. But it’s not.
States have their own minimum wage rates, and as of Jan. 21 in Massachusetts, the rate is $13.50 an hour. So, a $15 mandate from the feds would mean $1.50 difference here. It’s not, in Berkshire County, a whopping jump. Nor is it enough.
Massachusetts is already working toward $15 an hour by 2023. The problem is that $15 an hour may be minimum wage, but it isn’t a living wage. According to a study done by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, it takes $14.25 an hour to support a Berkshire County household of just one adult, working one job.
It’s not a time to smile at the prospect of having a 75-cent surplus. Add a child, and $31.08 an hour is needed; for one adult (a single parent, say), and two kids, living wage is $40.98 an hour in Berkshire County. Is that two jobs or three? And are the kids taking care of themselves?
For any legislator who cares a whit about the people back home who elected him or her, defense of $7.25 means defending poverty, hunger, malnutrition, anxiety, inadequate health care and a host of things that would take a well-off person to a psychiatrist. Still, several states have either no minimum wage or, inexplicably, have set a rate lower than the feds, at $5.15.
I could find no serious explanation for how that works — or how often people making 200 bucks a week seek alternate food pantries in the frenzied way people look for vaccine sites.
In a host of states — Texas and Oklahoma included — legislators have adopted the federal $7.25, which was established in 2009. Lest anyone decide such narrow-minded thinking is confined to states far away from the Northeast, add New Hampshire and Pennsylvania to the $7.25 list. And then think about a loaf of bread — $5 in 1997 and 91 percent higher (for a comparable loaf), at $9.58, in 2021. No worker can run fast enough to keep up with this.
It’s all very well to mumble about “when I was a boy,” which may make a charming story but is like comparing oranges and turnips.
I made 25 cents an hour in high school as a babysitter and was expected to clean up the kitchen, bathe the baby and control the spoiled 5-year-old who had a penchant for setting fires. Maybe babysitters work for $7.25 an hour in Oklahoma, but they don’t here.
When I first came to The Eagle, the newspaper paid me (for a 40-hour week) less than $2 an hour. But I rented a three-room apartment in a nice part of Pittsfield for $55 a month. With indoor plumbing.
Stories of walking to school through thigh-high snowdrifts may be wonderfully nostalgic, possibly even true — but irrelevant. This is now.
When the dust settles on the relief bill, it will be time to fight about the minimum wage. How great would it be for the naysayers in Congress to actually see who they represent and how they are struggling.
Great if more of them could replace stubbornness with logic. Great if they could care whether the families they represent are being exploited with paltry pay and left to find free food, sleep in the car, live on the edge. Great if they could see that $15 an hour will be out of date before they finish fussing about it.