RICHMOND — Shakespeare in “The Merchant of Venice” wrote: “But in the end truth will out.”
The playwright’s work lives today not just because it’s great literature but because he had his finger on the human pulse. Still, in that play at least, no one talks about what may happen to those who tell the truth.
In ancient Athens, for instance, Socrates ended up dead because his constant questions revealed to people how ignorant they were, which offended the powers-that-were when they were unwittingly exposed. And now, history and philosophy revere his thought, his method.
In Salem in 1692, authorities hanged 19 citizens, all of them asserting truthfully that they were not witches. Giles Corey was crushed to death, as anyone visiting the town’s Witch Museum will learn quite dramatically, for refusing to call his wife a witch.
In many rants, our former president called something a “witch hunt,” but it’s quite likely that he has no idea about what happened in Salem.
Truth was once so important in this country that its virtue has perennially been part of our growing-up stories.
Researchers may have determined that the George Washington story about the demise of a cherry tree is merely a myth, and certainly no one recorded him telling his father, “I cannot tell a lie.”
Decades later Abraham Lincoln was dubbed “Honest Abe,” because as a store clerk, he supposedly shortchanged a customer 6 cents and walked miles after work to make good on the error. Not on tape either.
We’re making new, quite different stories now. We’ve spent four years with an outpouring of presidential lies, and untruths have proved habit-forming.
In certain quarters, lying proved almost as contagious as the virus. Many lies were about the virus — scoffing at science, telling people coronavirus really isn’t too bad (except for more than 500,000 dead). Not wearing a mask because it really didn’t look good.
But the big lie, dealt by a former president — the liar-in-chief — is that Joe Biden isn’t really president, that some kind of nationwide conspiracy cheated Donald Trump out of winning.
Arizona Republicans swallowed it whole, setting up a rogue vote recount that is basically meaningless. State officials, Republican and Democrat, plus numerous judges, Republican and Democrat, have agreed that Joe Biden won in 2020.
One of the truths in the former president’s life, apparently, is that his father convinced him early on that the worst thing in the world was to be a loser, perhaps worth a lie to cover a loss. Most of us, as we became grownups, discarded some elements of parental thinking when we started thinking for ourselves. Not this guy. His father is still in charge.
Donald Trump damaged the country way beyond his encouragement of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Over the years, politicians, presidents included, have circled the truth by leaving things out.
This one made truth into a convenience — and lies often a preference. His cult-like following cannot tell the difference until he lets them know. Are they like sheep, willing to go over the cliff if the bellwether plunges at the edge?
It’s not surprising that Liz Cheney smashed into a stone wall when she took stands critical of the former chief. It would be delightful to me, if Wyoming kept her in Congress — even though she and I probably disagree on a thousand different things. But not about truth.
It seems Kevin McCarthy and Lindsay Graham can flip-flop (that used to be unacceptable — remember when John Kerry was pilloried for changing his mind?) on Jan. 6. Now they choose to ignore the fact that only minutes stood between them and injury or death at the hands of thugs sent by their president.
Many other Republicans are in lockstep with them. Speaking your mind in their world is out of fashion — they see the former president as key to keeping their jobs. They fear his tongue, which will flog them painfully and relentlessly if they miss a right or left in the march. Career over country on one side of the aisle, except for Cheney and the few who back her. While two particularly sleazy members of the House of Representatives set out on a roadshow saying outrageous things, a very conservative Cheney was being stripped of power because she has an opinion about the impeachments and the insurrection and other things her colleagues would like to forget.
Not exactly freedom of speech for her. How long do we wait until “truth will out?”