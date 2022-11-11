The cryptocurrency company that helped make a young Berkshires native rich filed for bankruptcy protection Friday.

The company, FTX Group, filed for protection from its creditors after it became insolvent in what Reuters termed “one of the biggest meltdowns in the industry.”

The company’s founder and chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried, resigned and a new corporate leader was named.

The work status of Ryan Salame, the part-time Sandisfield resident who served as co-CEO of a related company, FTX Digital Markets, could not be determined Friday morning.

He did not respond to request for comment from The Eagle.

On Twitter, he posted a comment on Sunday, before the crisis that would engulf his corporate home accelerated.

“It’s so powerful learning who your friends are!” Salame said in a tweet. “Very excited to grow with them in the long term. It’s not hard to genuinely figure out who cares about customers and who doesn’t if you look past the insanity.”

FTX announced its bankruptcy on Twitter. Reuters reports that after a hoped-for acquisition by a rival company fell through, FTX was struggling to raise about $9.4 billion.

The collapse came swiftly, various business publications reported, for a company that was “hailed as a trusted platform just a week ago,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

John J. Ray III was been named the new CEO of FTX Group.