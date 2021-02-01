Snowfall reports coming in to the National Weather Service late Monday showed the highest accumulations in the Berkshires along Mass Pike, with more significant amounts to the south into Connecticut.
Here is a sample of totals listed by the weather service in the area, from the earliest to latest:
5:14 p.m., 4.5 inches, Savoy
7 p.m., 10.5 inches, Sheffield (with 8 inches falling from 2 to 7 p.m.)
8 p.m., 6 inches, Adams
8:05 p.m., 8 inches, Lenox
8:39 p.m., 11.5 inches, Huntington
10:05 p.m., 9 inches, Pittsfield.
The weather service has a winter storm warning in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Travel is hazardous, with winds gusting to 35 mph and more. Snow was expected to continue falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour.
Snowfall totals in the Berkshires will range from 9 to 18 inches, the weather service said, depending on location.