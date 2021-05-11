When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Department of Public Works Highway Garage, 5 Silverbrook Road
Highlights: The cannabis industry's interest in Sandisfield and a heated debate over a commercial cultivator's recently approved plans for a 100,000-square-foot greenhouse operation have made the creation of a marijuana bylaw a priority for this annual town meeting.
While a number of residents think the Planning Board's draft of a proposed bylaw are unfairly restrictive, others welcome this, and some would like to see an outright ban. Residents will vote on whether to approve the bylaw, as well as on a citizens petition that seeks a total ban on the industry in town.
Cannabis Establishment Zoning Bylaw: The draft bylaws would prohibit grow facilities with canopy of more than 20,001 square feet — that includes the state's canopy-size levels of Tiers 4 through 11, and grandfathers the special permit received by Sama Productions LLC last month for a Tier 11 facility.
The bylaw would include limiting "nonmedical" retail shops to one and would create a marijuana overlay district that restricts the industry to one area of town. It also includes requirements for odor and sound control, environmental protections, and a surety to cover the cost to remove and restore a facility should it be abandoned, going unused for 12 months. The bylaw must pass by a two-thirds majority vote.
Salary increases and new equipment: Voters also will weigh in on salary increases across a number of departments, including those in Town Hall, the highway, solid waste, fire and police departments. New public safety equipment requests total $126,000.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $1,782,595
Increase: 2.1 percent
LINE ITEMS
$1,654,049 for the town's share of the Farmington River Regional School District, with a negligible increase over this year's budget.
$45,000 for a new police cruiser
$45,000 for a Jaws of Life extrication device with cutter, spreader and ram
$20,000 for new firetruck hoses
$16,000 for Advanced Life Support Intercept Service for the town ambulance
— Heather Bellow, The Berkshire Eagle