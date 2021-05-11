Sandisfield Marijuana Overlay District

The Sandisfield Planning Board's proposed cannabis bylaw includes an overlay district, an area of town to which marijuana establishments are restricted. Voters will decide whether to approve the bylaw at annual town meeting Saturday.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Department of Public Works Highway Garage, 5 Silverbrook Road 

Highlights: The cannabis industry's interest in Sandisfield and a heated debate over a commercial cultivator's recently approved plans for a 100,000-square-foot greenhouse operation have made the creation of a marijuana bylaw a priority for this annual town meeting.

While a number of residents think the Planning Board's draft of a proposed bylaw are unfairly restrictive, others welcome this, and some would like to see an outright ban. Residents will vote on whether to approve the bylaw, as well as on a citizens petition that seeks a total ban on the industry in town.

Cannabis Establishment Zoning Bylaw: The draft bylaws would prohibit grow facilities with canopy of more than 20,001 square feet — that includes the state's canopy-size levels of Tiers 4 through 11, and grandfathers the special permit received by Sama Productions LLC last month for a Tier 11 facility.

The bylaw would include limiting "nonmedical" retail shops to one and would create a marijuana overlay district that restricts the industry to one area of town. It also includes requirements for odor and sound control, environmental protections, and a surety to cover the cost to remove and restore a facility should it be abandoned, going unused for 12 months. The bylaw must pass by a two-thirds majority vote.

Salary increases and new equipment: Voters also will weigh in on salary increases across a number of departments, including those in Town Hall, the highway, solid waste, fire and police departments. New public safety equipment requests total $126,000.

BUDGET

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Fiscal 2022: $1,782,595

Increase: 2.1 percent

LINE ITEMS

$1,654,049 for the town's share of the Farmington River Regional School District, with a negligible increase over this year's budget. 

$45,000 for a new police cruiser 

$45,000 for a Jaws of Life extrication device with cutter, spreader and ram

$20,000 for new firetruck hoses

$16,000 for Advanced Life Support Intercept Service for the town ambulance

— Heather Bellow, The Berkshire Eagle

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. On Twitter @BE_hbellow.