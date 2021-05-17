SANDISFIELD — A repeat sex offender currently jailed in Connecticut while awaiting trial for stalking a teen was arraigned Friday in Massachusetts on federal firearms charges.

Brian Hohman, 57, was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Springfield on one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was indicted on Feb. 11.

The release said a detention hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation of a "possible sexual assault" in September at his Sandisfield home, in which police say the alleged victim tipped them off about a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in his home.

Hohman could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of parole and a maximum $250,000 fine if found guilty.

Hohman is a Level 3 sex offender whose convictions stretch from the Berkshires to the U.K. He was arrested again on Oct. 7 for allegedly stalking a Winsted, Conn., teen in August, and is still held at the New Haven Correctional Center on $250,000 bond in that case.

According to court documents, Hohman’s record shows 47 arraignments in the Berkshires on sexual assault charges, including rape of a child, over almost two decades.

Formerly a resident of Great Barrington, Hohman was convicted in 1993 for assaulting eight minors in the Berkshires, for which he served a six-year prison sentence. He was acquitted in 2019 on a sexual assault charge.