SANDISFIELD — A repeat sex offender is now facing a federal charge alleging he had a sawed-off shotgun in his home.
Brian Hohman, 57, who is currently jailed as he awaits trial on a stalking charge, was indicted Feb. 11 in U.S. District Court in Springfield on one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm. It was not clear why the case was presented to a federal grant jury.
The indictment stems from an ongoing investigation of a "possible sexual assault" in September at his Sandisfield home, in which police say the alleged victim tipped them off about the weapon and ammunition.
Hohman, a Level 3 sex offender in Massachusetts, whose convictions stretch from the Berkshires to the U.K., was arrested again on Oct. 7 for allegedly stalking a Winsted, Conn., teen in August. He is currently held at the New Haven Correctional Center on $250,000 bond in that case.
Hohman’s record shows 47 arraignments in the Berkshires on sexual assault charges, including rape of a child, that stretch from 1993 to 2017, according to court documents.
A Level 3 sex offender in Massachusetts and a former Great Barrington resident, Hohman was convicted in 1993 for assaulting eight minors in the Berkshires, for which he served a six-year prison sentence.
Hohman was due at Torrington Superior Court on Friday on the stalking charge. As of Friday afternoon, the clerk's office did not yet have details about the outcome of the hearing.