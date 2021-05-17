SANDISFIELD — By a narrow margin Saturday morning, voters at annual town meeting rejected a marijuana bylaw that would have allowed the town to further restrict and regulate the cannabis industry beyond the state’s requirements.
Residents at the in-person meeting held in the highway garage also voted down a citizens petition asking for an outright ban on the industry.
The vote against the bylaw was 68-58, and taken by secret ballot.
Voters quickly approved the town’s $1.78 million operating budget and $1.65 million share of the Farmington River Regional School District’s budget. Also approved were salary increases across departments and $126,000 in new public safety equipment, including a new police cruiser.
The draft bylaw, written by the Planning Board, would have prohibited farms or facilities with canopy of more than 20,001 square feet — that includes the state’s canopy-size levels of Tiers 4 through 11. It would have also included limiting “nonmedical” retail shops to one and created a marijuana overlay district that restricts the industry to one area of town, among other regulations.
The meeting came amid hot debate in this remote hilltown, as growers and other pot entrepreneurs eye parcels here, and after town officials last month approved a permit for Sama Productions LLC’s 100,000-square-foot commercial cultivation facility at the edge of the state forest. The issue has raised questions about property rights and sparked divisions among residents. Some want to see pot revenue nourish anemic town coffers, while others don’t want to see an increase in traffic, and other byproducts of business.
Resident Brigitte Ruthman said that voters at the meeting who spoke in favor of the bylaw often said they want to preserve “quiet” in town.
“They said, ‘We want it to be quiet,’ “ Ruthman said. “The word quiet came up so many times.”
Leslie Garwood, organizer of a local group looking for tight regulations, and which fought Sama’s permit, said what happens will, in part, depend on the results of Monday’s town elections that will add a new member to both the Select Board and Planning Board.
Garwood said the bylaw could be rekindled with a petition that would hold a new vote at a special town meeting. She also said that potential legal action stemming from the Sama permit approval could influence the future.