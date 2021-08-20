PITTSFIELD — City residents are invited to gather at Durant Park late Saturday morning for an event aiming to deepen discussion about solutions to violence affecting the city's West Side neighborhood.

The event begins at the park at 11 a.m. and was organized by Orrin Powell. On Friday, Powell told The Eagle that following violent incidents that unfolded in the city in the spring and early summer, there was an anti-violence standout at Park Square off of North Street, but not in the West Side, one of the neighborhoods he said was hardest-hit.

"Where are the shootings happening? On the West Side. So how come we're not protesting over there? How come we're not making ourselves seen? How come as neighbors, we're not talking to one another about the violence?" said Powell.

That's why Powell has invited the community Saturday to the Rosemary and the Rev. Willard Durant Park, a city park named after the longtime activists and advocates for the city's West Side community. Powell said there are a number of organizations doing good work in the city, but Saturday's event aims to increase conversation among neighborhood residents being impacted by the violence, which is too often met solely with a few days of increasing police presence.

"It seems its people have become numb to it," said Powell of community violence. "When it happens, the police presence steps up, the state troopers come into the city, and they're on the West Side, they patrol the West Side, increase their presence for three or four days, and then they're gone. It's a Band-Aid. We've been putting Band-Aids on the West Side for years. Let's stop with the Band-Aids and let's heal. Let's actually heal."

Powell works for 18 Degrees, but he organized the event outside of his job, as a city resident with deep family ties to the West Side neighborhood. He hopes the event will draw emerging youth leaders, and that it will be just the first in a series of recurring discussions in the city's West Side and Morningside neighborhoods.

"I'm hoping that maybe some young people may step up and join some of these different platforms, or not even joining the platforms, but step up for themselves for their community," he said.