Savoy firefighters train this year on the use of large-diameter hoses. The department is poised to receive money for a new utility pickup truck in next year's budget, if approved at town meeting.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Online, through the Google Meet platform. To join by computer, visit meet.google.com/fpt-kboo-gww. To join by phone, call 401-542-2745 and use PIN number 239077277.

Highlights: Savoy residents will find a proposed spending plan that looks a lot like the current year, except for salary increases and unavoidable cost hikes, including a 7.6 percent rise in regional school costs, not counting vocational tuition or transportation.

Wheels for Fire Department: Voters will consider transferring $37,000 from free cash to enable the Fire Department to buy a utility pickup truck.

Savings on vocational education: Because of changing student needs, the town plans to allocate $84,312 for McCann Technical School vocational tuition in North Adams, down $83,288 from this year.

Buffering tax rate increase: The warrant proposed to transfer $55,000 from free cash to ease the new budget’s impact on the tax rate.

BUDGET

Fiscal 2022: $1,933,366.93

Increase: 2.64 percent

LINE ITEMS

$815,834.24 for education expenses for Savoy Elementary School, the Adams/Cheshire Regional High School and Florida Middle School

$273,112.40 for the Highway Department

$156,450 for general government operations

— Larry Parnass, The Berkshire Eagle

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

