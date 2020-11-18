SAVOY — Oh, 2007 International Work Star 7600. You were, for so long, “a beast.”
And now this aged road warrior, a giant of the Savoy Highway Department fleet, sits outside the garage, a charred husk, waiting for its appointment with an insurance adjuster.
Bill Drosehn, the highway superintendent in Savoy, woke up Wednesday to see that the weather gods wanted him back on the roads. He and his crew were out by 6 a.m. doing “the mains,” their shorthand for the town’s paved roads. It mostly involved salting, but now and then also lowering plows to clear more of the season’s first measurable snow and sleet in the Berkshires high country.
In highway department argot, it was a “materials storm,” calling more for salt than plow blades.
Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Drosehn pulled back into the town garage on Route 116 to fuel up and load on more salt.
Drosehn glanced at the dashboard and noticed the voltage meter was acting up. Then something else happened. “I thought I saw a spark in the corner of my eye.”
He shrugged it off. Coming off three hours on the road, you tend to see things that aren’t there, he said. “I no sooner said that, that I saw flames coming out of the hood. I heard popping and cracking, it went up really fast.”
Drosehn wasn’t able to stop the fire with an extinguisher. He called for backup, and the Savoy Volunteer Fire Department arrived with two vehicles and squelched the fire, which has been linked to a short in the truck’s electrical system.
Today, the Savoy Highway Department is short one plucky workhorse, which starred in a mud season road repair project in 2019 chronicled by The Eagle. "That was a beast," Drosehn said of the truck.
But as winter nears, the department is by no means down for the count. The department is about to bring a 2021 Freightliner online. It still has a 2012 International and two 2009 General Motors plow trucks in its fleet. It also benefits from a mutual aid agreement with Plainfield, in which the towns share trucks when needed.
“We borrow equipment and they borrow some of ours,” Drosehn said. “It’s going to hold us back a little bit,” he said of the fire, but the remaining fleet is up to the task ahead.
Drosehn says the fire broke a long spell of good luck in the department. “It’s almost been going too good,” he said.