Savoy man dead after motorcycle crash in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS — A Berkshire County man died after crashing his motorcycle Thursday into the back of a stopped vehicle on Route 2 in the area of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Robert Labonte, 68, of Savoy, was treated by first responders following the crash that happened about 12:30 p.m. near 1212 Mohawk Trail on Route 2, said Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, in a statement.
Labonte was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where Loisel said he was pronounced dead about 2 p.m.
Investigators have determined that Labonte was riding east on Route 2 when he struck the rear of a vehicle that was stopped in order to make a left turn, said Loisel. The driver of the stopped vehicle cooperated with investigators, and no citations or charges have been issued in connection with the fatal crash.
The Greenfield Recorder reported that Labonte was on a trike-style motorcycle.
Loisel said that state police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.