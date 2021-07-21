Two Berkshire County towns landed money this week to improve the use of shared outdoor spaces.
In Williamstown, $25,000 from the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program will be used to convert an “underutilized” street in the town center into a pedestrian plaza, officials said. The space will be used for outdoor dining and community events.
In Savoy, $38,300 will pay to create a new drop-off zone at Savoy Elementary School, along with new walking surfaces and signs on the property, all to promote safety and pedestrian use.
The two awards were among 77 grants announced Wednesday worth a total of $6.5 million. The projects all focus on improving traffic safety, promoting trail use and creating amenities like bike-share stations, and areas for outdoor dining and community activities.
The goal, officials say, is to “help Massachusetts municipalities conceive, design, and implement changes to curbs, streets, plazas, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, renewed commerce, and community betterment.”
In the past 13 years, the program has given out grants worth $33 million to 183 cities and towns, Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.