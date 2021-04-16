A spring snowstorm was blanketing parts of Berkshire County with a few inches of white stuff on Friday morning and impacting travel conditions on Interstate 90.
The highest totals were recorded in Florida and Pittsfield, which both received 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Smaller totals were reported in Savoy (2.8 inches), Becket (1 inch) and Clarksburg (0.4 inches).
The weather service warned motorists traveling eastbound on I-90 to exercise caution.
Use caution if traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in Berkshire County, MA. Looking like winter on these traffic camera images courtesy of @MassDOT. Let us know how much snow you have. #mawx pic.twitter.com/f171LdYCyL— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) April 16, 2021
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday for Dalton, Hancock, Pittsfield, Florida and North Adams. The heaviest snow is expected at elevations above 1,500 feet.