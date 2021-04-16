April snow

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. for Dalton, Hancock, Pittsfield, Florida and North Adams. 

 PHOTO COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A spring snowstorm was blanketing parts of Berkshire County with a few inches of white stuff on Friday morning and impacting travel conditions on Interstate 90. 

The highest totals were recorded in Florida and Pittsfield, which both received 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Smaller totals were reported in Savoy (2.8 inches), Becket (1 inch) and Clarksburg (0.4 inches). 

The weather service warned motorists traveling eastbound on I-90 to exercise caution. 

