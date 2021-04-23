The U.S. Small Business Administration will reopen its application portal for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The program allows operators of live entertainment venues, live performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters, theatrical producers and talent representatives to apply for a total of $16.2 billion in economic relief that is being supplied through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The portal initially opened April 8 but was shut the same day because of technical difficulties. While working with vendors to fix the technology issues, the SBA also identified and resolved several other concerns.
The new updates include clarifying and making program documentation more user-friendly; improving the application portal's security mechanisms; adding an industry-standard waiting room technology to address the high interest in the program, and provide an orderly application process for fair and smooth performance; and updated application features that include a new revenue chart, the ability to upload multiple attachments, and an improved application flow to match the eligible entity types and their required documentation.
“We recognize the urgency and need to get this program up and running,” said Barb Carson, deputy associate administrator of the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
“With venue operators in danger of closing, every day that passes by is a day that these businesses cannot afford. We remain dedicated to delivering emergency aid as quickly as possible and will begin reviewing the applications on Saturday as they are submitted.”
In preparation for the application portal reopening, the SBA recommends that eligible applicants take the following actions:
• Register on the portal in advance. Applicants will need a smartphone and a multifactor authenticator app to register and apply;
• Review the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants frequently asked questions and applicant user guide;
• Prepare required documentation, per the application checklist;
For information and to view applicant resources, visit sba.gov/svogrant.