SHEFFIELD — The Southern Berkshire Regional School District's School Committee is at full strength.
The district released the results on Friday of the Nov. 3 elections. Five of the 10 School Committee seats are up for election every two years.
Genis Melendez-Delaney defeated Susan Bachelder 317-84 to fill one of three vacancies. Both ran as write-in candidates.
The other two vacancies were filled by candidates running unopposed: Carrieanne Petrik will represent New Marlborough and Hannah Bracken will fill the lone Monterey seat.
The other contested race saw the incumbents prevail in a contest for two Sheffield seats. Art Batacchi was the top vote-getter with 2,472 votes, followed by Jon Bruno garnering 2,050 ballots. Challenger Andy Fetterhoof came up short with 1,088 votes in the three-way race.
In regional school committee elections, voters cast ballots in all the races, not just the ones in their own municipality. Alford, Egremont, Monterey, New Marlborough and Sheffield make up the five-town school system.