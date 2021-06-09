PITTSFIELD — Researchers from the Castleton University Digital Archaeology Project were in Pittsfield this week to document and preserve the Berkshire Museum’s collection of six ancient Palmyrene funerary reliefs through a series of high-resolution 3D scans.

Photos: 3D Scanning Ancient Funerary Reliefs

The six limestone busts are considered amongst the finest examples of Palmyrene reliefs outside of Syria, according to a statement released by the museum.

Work was conducted in the museum’s Feigenbaum Hall of Innovation by professor Matthew D. Moriarty, Ph.D., director of grants and director of archaeology at Castleton University, and intern Philip Williams of Pittsfield.

The museum will eventually receive a 3D-printed copy of one of the busts that can safely travel to classrooms and other locations around the county and be used in hands-on learning.